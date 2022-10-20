Paying homage to “America’s Dairyland,” Immigrant Restaurant brings new meaning to “Midwestern fine dining” from a snug set of rooms in the American Club in Kohler, Wis., not far from the scenic coast of Lake Michigan. A Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence winner since 2005, the restaurant is inspired by local history and, true to its name, its six dining rooms represent the different cultures that arrived in Wisconsin during the early days of statehood: French, Danish, Dutch, German, English and Norman.

