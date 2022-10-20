ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Indiana women’s golf finishes 9th at Ally Invitational

Indiana women dropped to 9th place out of 11 teams on Oct. 18 at The Ally Invitational at Old Waverly Golf Course in West Point, Mississippi. After the first day of competition, the Hoosiers sat in 9th with a team score of 309 (+20). The second round saw Indiana improve, scoring 294 (+5), good for fourth best across the whole field for that round.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Solid showing from freshmen caps off Indiana men's tennis' weekend at ITA Regional Championships

The Indiana men’s tennis got mixed results as they traveled to Louisville, Kentucky over the weekend to participate in the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships. Fifth-year senior Patrick Fletchall, senior Luka Vukovic, juniors Jagger Saylor, Michael Andre and Ilya Tiraspolsky and freshmen Sam Landau, Ekansh Kumar and Luc Boulier represented the Hoosiers at the five-day event.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Arts Commission sets up new grant for emerging local artists

The Bloomington Arts Commission has opened the application window for the Fall 2022 Emerging Artist Public Art Project Grant. The program offers local artists the opportunity to propose a creative art project that contributes to the city. All Bloomington residents over 18 years old are eligible for the $2,000 grant,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington man arrested for attempted murder in stabbing Oct. 17

Dekota Collins, a 25-year-old Bloomington man, was arrested Thursday in connection with an attempted murder. According to the probable cause affidavit, Collins allegedly entered the residence of a former partner on Oct. 17 and stabbed Cory Pless, a man who was dating Collins’ former partner and was staying at the residence for the night.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

