Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive takes second place at tri-meet in Texas
The eighth-ranked Indiana men’s and 13th-ranked women's swim and dive teams suffered their first losses of the season on Friday, falling to the University of Texas at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin. It was a tightly contested meet down south, as the Hoosier men fell to the...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer to end regular season, 2022 campaign with clash against Michigan
The Indiana women’s soccer team will play its final match of the regular season Sunday afternoon against Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Both the Hoosiers and Wolverines have already been eliminated from postseason eligibility. Indiana is coming off a heartbreaking 0-1 loss to Maryland on Oct. 20. The Hoosier...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer continues turbulent season, falls to up-and-coming No. 2 Kentucky
The University of Kentucky, currently the No. 2 team in the country per the United Soccer Coaches Poll, has gradually become linked with a philosophical standard for building a soccer program. Mixing in a healthy dose of international talent along with premier players from domestic soil, Wildcat head coach Johan...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana football continues to beat itself in another mid-game collapse
As Indiana got out to a quick 14-0 lead against Rutgers‚ showing shades of Ohio State in the process, optimism was high in what had the chance to be a season-altering win. Instead, the Hoosiers suffered their most embarrassing collapse yet. Indiana dominated early and was playing the best...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s golf finishes 9th at Ally Invitational
Indiana women dropped to 9th place out of 11 teams on Oct. 18 at The Ally Invitational at Old Waverly Golf Course in West Point, Mississippi. After the first day of competition, the Hoosiers sat in 9th with a team score of 309 (+20). The second round saw Indiana improve, scoring 294 (+5), good for fourth best across the whole field for that round.
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: How Indiana football can end its losing streak against Rutgers
It’s been more than a month since Indiana football won its last game – a bad sign to say the least. There have been a slew of problems the Hoosiers haven’t been able to fix. But not all hope is lost for Indiana, and there’s no better...
Indiana Daily Student
Solid showing from freshmen caps off Indiana men's tennis' weekend at ITA Regional Championships
The Indiana men’s tennis got mixed results as they traveled to Louisville, Kentucky over the weekend to participate in the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships. Fifth-year senior Patrick Fletchall, senior Luka Vukovic, juniors Jagger Saylor, Michael Andre and Ilya Tiraspolsky and freshmen Sam Landau, Ekansh Kumar and Luc Boulier represented the Hoosiers at the five-day event.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Arts Commission sets up new grant for emerging local artists
The Bloomington Arts Commission has opened the application window for the Fall 2022 Emerging Artist Public Art Project Grant. The program offers local artists the opportunity to propose a creative art project that contributes to the city. All Bloomington residents over 18 years old are eligible for the $2,000 grant,...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington man arrested for attempted murder in stabbing Oct. 17
Dekota Collins, a 25-year-old Bloomington man, was arrested Thursday in connection with an attempted murder. According to the probable cause affidavit, Collins allegedly entered the residence of a former partner on Oct. 17 and stabbed Cory Pless, a man who was dating Collins’ former partner and was staying at the residence for the night.
