Indiana women dropped to 9th place out of 11 teams on Oct. 18 at The Ally Invitational at Old Waverly Golf Course in West Point, Mississippi. After the first day of competition, the Hoosiers sat in 9th with a team score of 309 (+20). The second round saw Indiana improve, scoring 294 (+5), good for fourth best across the whole field for that round.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO