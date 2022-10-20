Read full article on original website
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
ComicBook
Netflix Teams Up John Wick Director With Raising Dion Scribe for Black Samurai Movie
Chad Stahelski is a stuntman-turned-filmmaker who is best known for helming all of the John Wick movies. The fourth movie in the franchise is finally being released next year, but it's not the only project to look forward to from Stahelski. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski has signed on to direct Netflix's adaptation of Marc Olden's Black Samurai novels.
Chad Stahelski And Leigh Dana Jackson Board ‘Black Samurai’ Feature Adaptation At Netflix
Netflix is moving forward with its feature film adaptation of the popular Black Samurai novels as it has tapped Chad Stahelski to direct and Leigh Dana Jackson to adapt. Stahelski will also produce along with Jason Spitz and Alex Young for 87Eleven Entertainment as well as John Schoenfelder and Russell Ackerman for Addictive Pictures. The Black Samurai novels are a series of books by famed thriller writer Marc Olden revolving around the character Robert Sand, an American soldier in Japan who learns the ways of the most powerful martial arts and becomes the Black Samurai, embarking on a mission to stop...
‘47 Meters Down’ Filmmaker Johannes Roberts To Direct Horror ‘The Not Polly’; Jade Pettyjohn Starring – AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Going into the American Film Market, Bankside Films is launching international sales on horror The Not Polly, which will be directed by 47 Meters Down filmmaker Johannes Roberts. Bankside and Roberts are teaming on the film with Japanese producer and music industry executive Yasushi Akimoto who originated the film’s story. Production is scheduled for the end of this year in Kentucky. Little Fires Everywhere and Destroyer actress Jade Pettyjohn is set to star in the movie as Polly, the most popular and most beautiful girl in school, who wakes up after a party to find that she is trapped in a...
‘The Conjuring 4’: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick To Return To Horror Franchise As Scribe For Latest Installment
David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will return to The Conjuring Universe as the screenwriter for The Conjuring 4, Deadline can confirm. The writer-producer had previously scripted installments including The Conjuring 2 (2016) and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021). The Conjuring Universe centers on a set of supernatural horror films distributed by Warner Bros, which are inspired by the cases of paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). Additional past installments of the franchise, which has thus far grossed more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office, include The Conjuring (2013), Annabelle (2014), Annabelle: Creation (2017),...
The Equalizer 3 Has Begun Filming, See How Denzel Washington, Antoine Fuqua And More Celebrated
Denzel Washington, director Antoine Fuqua and some other people from The Equalizer 3 team celebrated the project beginning its shoot.
How to Watch ‘The Banshees of Inisherin': Is the New Colin Farrell Film Steaming?
Critics love Martin McDonagh’s new film “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which reunites Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, his two leads from 2008’s black crime comedy “In Bruges” as feuding former friends. The film had its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where...
wegotthiscovered.com
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
Brendan Fraser Is Open to Reprising 'The Mummy' Role — and Says Tom Cruise's 2017 Reboot Lacked 'Fun'
Brendan Fraser would be down to reprise his role as adventurer Rick O'Connell again, should The Mummy ever have another reboot. While he doesn't "know how it would work," per se, the 53-year-old actor told Variety in a new cover story alongside his The Whale director Darren Aronofsky that he would "be open to it, if someone came up with the right conceit."
ComicBook
JJ Abrams' Superman Project Still in the Works Despite Henry Cavill Return
The future of DC films continues to be in a state of flux, especially amid the recent changes regarding Warner Bros. Discovery. One of the most unexpected projects announced to be in the works over the past few years was a Superman reboot from acclaimed Ta-Nehisi Coates and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Over the past year, updates surrounding the project have been relatively slim — but it sounds like it isn't entirely dead yet. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter examines the details of DC's future film plans, including that new Warner Bros. Pictures exclusives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are hoping to greenlight a Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill returning as Superman. According to their report, Abrams "is still on track" to produce Coates' movie, which would exist outside of the main DC movie continuity.
Twister Sequel Twisters in the Works 26 Years Later with The Revenant Screenwriter
Twister, starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton, was a box office hit when it debuted back in 1996 A sequel to 1996's Twister is on its way. PEOPLE confirmed that Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are working on a follow-up, titled Twisters, 26 years after Twister hit theaters. Mark L. Smith, who wrote 2015's The Revenant, has signed on to write the sequel, with Jurassic World Dominion producer Frank Marshall producing. Twister starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton and became a hit earning over $494 million at...
Secret ‘Star Wars’ Film From Damon Lindelof And Lucasfilm Sets ‘Ms Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy As Director
EXCLUSIVE: Following months of speculation, Deadline is now hearing from several sources close to the project that not only is Damon Lindelof developing a new Star Wars film for Lucasfilm but that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has been set as director. Lindelof is co-writing the project, though it is unknown at this time who his writing partner might be. Insiders say the script is still being written which means production is likely far out. That said, sources add it was important to Lucasfilm and Lindelof that a director be brought on so that person’s own vision for where they see this story...
‘Black Adam’ Swoops to $7.6 Million, ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Takes $1.1 Million at Thursday Box Office
The Harry Styles drama "My Policeman" also debuted in select theaters
The 47 Best Movies on Amazon Prime (October 2022)
Stop scrolling and watch one of these great films now
Collider
'300' Writer to Pen 'Prophet' Adaptation Starring Jake Gyllenhaal
Action writer Kurt Johnstad has been tapped to pen the screenplay for Prophet, the feature-length adaptation of the comic book series of the same name by Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld. The film will feature Jake Gyllenhaal in the title role, and will be directed by Sam Hargraves of Extraction fame.
Here’s How to Watch the DC Movies in Chronological Order
Yes it's possible, even with two different "Justice League" films
‘Raymond & Ray’ Review: Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke Are Brothers in Contrived Family Drama
The film from writer-director Rodrigo Garcia starts out strong but then becomes a slog
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Hollywood Minute: First look at 'Creed III'
Michael B. Jordan takes on Jonathan Majors in 'Creed III,' and King Crimson's Robert Fripp on the band's new documentary. David Daniel reports.
