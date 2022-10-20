ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOLF

NEPA Scholarship Competition Association Introduces New Titleholders

LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Officials from the NEPA Scholarship Competition Association introduced several teens and young adults outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse today , who will be competing against others around the Commonwealth , to become the 20-23 Miss Pennsylvania or Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen. Shakira Unique Jackson,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the 'Bazaar of the Bizarre.'. The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

What manufacturing workers make in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid

Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania

Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Pennsylvania reports record low unemployment rates

Harrisburg, Dauphin County — The Pennsylvania employment report reported a 4.1% unemployment rate in September. This is the lowest rate on record and was last seen in April of 2000. Across the country, other states are seeing lows as well. “Nationally, the unemployment rate is back at 3.5%, matching...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newswatch 16

Man accused of robbing Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre. Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Friday along Hazle Street. Jaquil Nelson reportedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. Wilkes-Barre Police later found nelson...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

PennDOT announces upcoming I-81 lane restriction

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound starting Monday. The restriction will take place from Monday, October 24 to Friday, November 4 between Exits 151A and 151B (Stroudsburg/Bloomsburg). The lane restriction will start at 8:00 p.m. and last until 6:00 […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry reports record numbers

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L.I.) released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022. According to the Department of L.I., the unemployment rate dropped down by one-tenth of a percent over the previous month, leaving the current unemployment rate sitting at 4.1%. This matches the lowest recorded […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization

Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl in PA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has pled guilty to trafficking more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Pennsylvania. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Williams, 42 from Kingston, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Lee Crawford, 59 from Wilkes-Barre, to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

One man taken into custody for armed robbery in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was taken into custody in Luzerne County following an armed robbery early Friday morning. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the 600 block of Hazle Street around 3:30 AM after a 'hold up' alarm was activated from inside the store.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania could get statewide 9/11 school curriculum

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- New York, where the Twin Towers stood and fell, has one. Virginia, where terrorists crashed a plane into the Pentagon the same day, has one. But Pennsylvania – site of 9/11's third disaster, in Shanksville – doesn't have a statewide 9/11 curriculum for schoolchildren. That could change after a bill – which includes an amendment requiring the commonwealth's Department of Education to establish and publish a curriculum – passed Pennsylvania's Senate unanimously Wednesday. "I believe it is of the utmost importance that our students grow up with an adequate understanding and respect for that day...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

