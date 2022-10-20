Read full article on original website
NEPA Scholarship Competition Association Introduces New Titleholders
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Officials from the NEPA Scholarship Competition Association introduced several teens and young adults outside of the Luzerne County Courthouse today , who will be competing against others around the Commonwealth , to become the 20-23 Miss Pennsylvania or Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen. Shakira Unique Jackson,...
"Wheel Life Experiences" Coming to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport
AVOCA, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A new event is headed to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport tomorrow. "Wheel Life Experiences" aims to give kids of all ages the opportunity to check out different aircraft and other vehicles up close and personal. This family friendly event will be held from...
Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the 'Bazaar of the Bizarre.'. The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
What manufacturing workers make in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid
Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania
Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
'The Conjuring' house in Rhode Island makes paranormal activity a popular attraction
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — The new owner of the Rhode Island house made famous in "The Conjuring" movie is coming up on six months at the helm of the paranormal enterprise. There are tours, TV shows, merchandise and an upcoming sold-out Halloween event too. The business of catering to...
Pennsylvania reports record low unemployment rates
Harrisburg, Dauphin County — The Pennsylvania employment report reported a 4.1% unemployment rate in September. This is the lowest rate on record and was last seen in April of 2000. Across the country, other states are seeing lows as well. “Nationally, the unemployment rate is back at 3.5%, matching...
Republican Governor Candidate Doug Mastriano visits NEPA as election draws near
Pecksville, Lackawanna County — State Senator and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano was holding his 'Restore Freedom Tour' in Monroe, Luzerne and Lackawanna counties today. Mastriano is asking Pennsylvanians to volunteer for his campaign in the hopes that he can beat his Democratic challenger Attorney General Josh Shapiro next...
PPL Customers To Experience Default Service Rate Change
PPL Customers should expect changes starting on December 1 pending PPL’s bi-yearly update. Pennsylvania State | Pennsylvania Power & Light (PPL) announced that the default service rate of 12.366¢/kWh will be changed on December 1, 2022, as per its biyearly update.
Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
Man accused of robbing Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre. Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Friday along Hazle Street. Jaquil Nelson reportedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. Wilkes-Barre Police later found nelson...
PennDOT announces upcoming I-81 lane restriction
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound starting Monday. The restriction will take place from Monday, October 24 to Friday, November 4 between Exits 151A and 151B (Stroudsburg/Bloomsburg). The lane restriction will start at 8:00 p.m. and last until 6:00 […]
Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry reports record numbers
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L.I.) released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022. According to the Department of L.I., the unemployment rate dropped down by one-tenth of a percent over the previous month, leaving the current unemployment rate sitting at 4.1%. This matches the lowest recorded […]
More than 1.8M Pennsylvania residents qualify for food assistance. Here’s who’s eligible
Here’s what to know about getting help through SNAP in Pennsylvania, including eligibility information, how to apply and how many residents currently receive benefits.
Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization
Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
Man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl in PA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man has pled guilty to trafficking more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Pennsylvania. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Williams, 42 from Kingston, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Lee Crawford, 59 from Wilkes-Barre, to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in Luzerne County […]
One man taken into custody for armed robbery in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was taken into custody in Luzerne County following an armed robbery early Friday morning. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the 600 block of Hazle Street around 3:30 AM after a 'hold up' alarm was activated from inside the store.
Child involved in parental kidnapping found in Pennsylvania, police say
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A two-year-old girl who was taken in a parental kidnapping was found safe in Pennsylvania overnight. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took his daughter Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance on Thursday. East Providence police said the child...
Pennsylvania could get statewide 9/11 school curriculum
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- New York, where the Twin Towers stood and fell, has one. Virginia, where terrorists crashed a plane into the Pentagon the same day, has one. But Pennsylvania – site of 9/11's third disaster, in Shanksville – doesn't have a statewide 9/11 curriculum for schoolchildren. That could change after a bill – which includes an amendment requiring the commonwealth's Department of Education to establish and publish a curriculum – passed Pennsylvania's Senate unanimously Wednesday. "I believe it is of the utmost importance that our students grow up with an adequate understanding and respect for that day...
