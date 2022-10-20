ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps More Than 700 Points

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, closing the week on a strong note. All the three major indices recorded their best week since June, with the S&P 500 and Dow adding 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively last week. The gains came despite the 10-year Treasury yield climbing to its highest level...
Where Heritage-Crystal Clean Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Heritage-Crystal Clean HCCI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Johnson & Johnson

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson. Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week

In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
How Is The Market Feeling About Tractor Supply?

Tractor Supply's TSCO short percent of float has risen 5.96% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.53 million shares sold short, which is 4.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About KeyCorp

Analysts have provided the following ratings for KeyCorp KEY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for KeyCorp. The company has an average price target of $21.75 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $18.00.
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers

During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On RingCentral

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on RingCentral RNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Analyst Ratings for Oracle

Oracle ORCL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Oracle has an average price target of $81.5 with a high of $107.00 and a low of $70.00.
Murphy USA Hikes Dividend By 9%

Murphy USA Inc MUSA Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, reflecting a 9% increase from the prior quarter. On an annualized basis, the cash dividend will amount to $1.40 per share. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as...
ASML Holding Whale Trades For October 21

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding ASML. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Peering Into Unity Software's Recent Short Interest

Unity Software's U short percent of float has risen 4.55% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 32.24 million shares sold short, which is 15.18% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
