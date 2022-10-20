GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coin jar is pretty common. Most of us have one at home. It takes a very long time for it to amount to anything unless you add a twist to it. “I never spend a dollar bill. It's kinda like a game. It's a great way to save money. Say, for instance, you have a $2 item. I give them a $10 bill. I put the five dollar bill back in my wallet and I put the three single dollars into savings,” said Mike.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO