Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

2 taken to hospital after fire in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured after a fire in Greensboro Sunday. Officials said the fire happened at a split level home on Donegal Drive. The two people were taken to the hospital. There is no information on what caused the fire or the condition of the victims...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 suffer burns in Greensboro house fire

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are suffering from burn-related injuries due to a house fire on Sunday, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. Firefighters came to the 4000 block of Donegal Drive after getting a report of a structure fire. Two adults were injured in the fire and are suffering from burns. The severity […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Kale

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Kale! This sweet 3-year-old girl is looking for a fellow couch potato and best friend. She's very affectionate, loves attention and affection, especially chin scratches. She is not very playful, but will sometimes use toys as pillows. The SPCA of the Triad says she would...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured after shooting on Bywood Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A male victim is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Sunday. Greensboro police arrived at the 2000 block of Bywood Road around 1:17 p.m. to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital, according to officials. No...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Old Rural Hall Road closed after accident

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Old Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem is partially closed after a car accident Sunday. Winston-Salem police said that the 5400 block of Old Rural Hall Road is closed. No one was injured in the accident. Drivers are encouraged to be careful when driving in the area...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

Salisbury man reported missing, last seen leaving Aldi on Friday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 86-year-old Salisbury man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a grocery store Friday afternoon, police said. Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sisk was last seen driving a red Kia Soul with North Carolina license plate 819-TDV. Police said Sisk's license plate designates that he is a disabled veteran.
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

When your boss asks you to buy gift cards for work....

GREENSBORO, N.C. — ‘Amazon’ or "Bank of your choice", we've all seen the scam texts. Someone pretending to be the company and trying to get us to click a link. The new text scam going around is from your boss and the scammer even spells their name correctly! A co-worker here at WFMY News 2 got this text.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 The Rescue: Meet Dolly

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Check out Dolly! She's a very sweet senior lady who will pull at your heartstrings. She saw some rough times before she came Burlington Animal Services. Dolly needs a little time to warm up to you initially, but then she turns to be friendly and affectionate, giving you little kisses.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Worth the drive: Millstone Creek Orchards near Asheboro

RAMSEUR, N.C. — If you haven’t gotten your pumpkin fill this fall, there’s still time to get out to Millstone Creek Orchards near Asheboro to be immersed in pumpkin patches offering up the fruit (yep, pumpkins are fruit!) in all shapes, sizes and colors. Millstone Creek Orchard...
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Stop spending your $1 bills! The new twist on the coin jar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coin jar is pretty common. Most of us have one at home. It takes a very long time for it to amount to anything unless you add a twist to it. “I never spend a dollar bill. It's kinda like a game. It's a great way to save money. Say, for instance, you have a $2 item. I give them a $10 bill. I put the five dollar bill back in my wallet and I put the three single dollars into savings,” said Mike.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at a Walgreens in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at Walgreens on Cloverdale Avenue. Police said it happened early Sunday morning. Employees said a man entered the business and attempted to purchase items. Before completing the transaction, the suspect threatened to harm employees and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

