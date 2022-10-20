Read full article on original website
2 taken to hospital after fire in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured after a fire in Greensboro Sunday. Officials said the fire happened at a split level home on Donegal Drive. The two people were taken to the hospital. There is no information on what caused the fire or the condition of the victims...
2 The Rescue: Kale
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Meet Kale! This sweet 3-year-old girl is looking for a fellow couch potato and best friend. She's very affectionate, loves attention and affection, especially chin scratches. She is not very playful, but will sometimes use toys as pillows. The SPCA of the Triad says she would...
1 injured after shooting on Bywood Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A male victim is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Sunday. Greensboro police arrived at the 2000 block of Bywood Road around 1:17 p.m. to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was taken to the hospital, according to officials. No...
Old Rural Hall Road closed after accident
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Old Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem is partially closed after a car accident Sunday. Winston-Salem police said that the 5400 block of Old Rural Hall Road is closed. No one was injured in the accident. Drivers are encouraged to be careful when driving in the area...
Randleman community holds benefit in honor of Katie Bishop, who was killed by her roommate
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A community came together in Randleman to show love and support for family and friends of Katie Bishop. Bishop was killed a week and a half ago in her apartment and found stabbed to death in her bedroom closet. “It’s just a tragedy that she’s just...
Salisbury man reported missing, last seen leaving Aldi on Friday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An 86-year-old Salisbury man was reported missing after he was last seen leaving a grocery store Friday afternoon, police said. Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. Sisk was last seen driving a red Kia Soul with North Carolina license plate 819-TDV. Police said Sisk's license plate designates that he is a disabled veteran.
Blind man drives car for the first time in 17 years, calls it a dream come true
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man who is blind drove for the first time in over a decade. Shaun R. Cabell Sr. got behind the wheel of a car for the first time in 17 years as part of an event called the "Blind Driver Experience." The event, held...
'I was done with it': Small business owner in Wake County takes refund frustrations to social media
The best advice is to research any system you want for your business before agreeing to it.
Glow for Greensboro sponsor night to give a sneak peek of the Winter Wonderlight show
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Glow for Greensboro is getting an exclusive preview of Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center on sponsor night. On Friday, Nov. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Glow for Greensboro wants to invite sponsors to enjoy refreshments, beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks as they take a sneak peek at the Winter Wonderlights show.
When your boss asks you to buy gift cards for work....
GREENSBORO, N.C. — ‘Amazon’ or "Bank of your choice", we've all seen the scam texts. Someone pretending to be the company and trying to get us to click a link. The new text scam going around is from your boss and the scammer even spells their name correctly! A co-worker here at WFMY News 2 got this text.
2 The Rescue: Meet Dolly
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Check out Dolly! She's a very sweet senior lady who will pull at your heartstrings. She saw some rough times before she came Burlington Animal Services. Dolly needs a little time to warm up to you initially, but then she turns to be friendly and affectionate, giving you little kisses.
Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
Worth the drive: Millstone Creek Orchards near Asheboro
RAMSEUR, N.C. — If you haven’t gotten your pumpkin fill this fall, there’s still time to get out to Millstone Creek Orchards near Asheboro to be immersed in pumpkin patches offering up the fruit (yep, pumpkins are fruit!) in all shapes, sizes and colors. Millstone Creek Orchard...
Stop spending your $1 bills! The new twist on the coin jar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The coin jar is pretty common. Most of us have one at home. It takes a very long time for it to amount to anything unless you add a twist to it. “I never spend a dollar bill. It's kinda like a game. It's a great way to save money. Say, for instance, you have a $2 item. I give them a $10 bill. I put the five dollar bill back in my wallet and I put the three single dollars into savings,” said Mike.
Armed robbery at a Walgreens in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at Walgreens on Cloverdale Avenue. Police said it happened early Sunday morning. Employees said a man entered the business and attempted to purchase items. Before completing the transaction, the suspect threatened to harm employees and...
NC child spends night outdoors, padlocked in dog cage; 3 people facing charges: Sheriff
An anonymous tip led deputies to a Davidson County house where a 9-year-old child was locked inside a dog cage.
U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
What stinks? How to get the funky, musty smell out of your car
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Is there a funky smell in your car, especially when the air conditioner or heater is on? If it smells musty—say, like a sweaty sock—the car care experts at Consumer Reports have some easy ways to defunk your car’s air. "What you’re probably...
Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
