Cypress, TX

‘My mom kept us locked in the laundry room’: Neighbor says teens ran to her Cypress home for help after breaking free from handcuffs

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Tippy Toe Brown
3d ago

Mom and her 27 year old boyfriend need to locked up for at least 30 more years. Monsters have no business living in society.

Tippy Toe Brown
3d ago

One of the adults should have been human enough to protect those children. What they Inflicted upon those kids is shameful. I only wish I could be the judge in the case.

HOUSTON, TX

