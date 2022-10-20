Marianne Vos to debut rainbow jersey at cyclo-cross Kiremko Nacht van Woerden

World Champion Marianne Vos will begin her cyclo-cross season with Jumbo-Visma on home soil at the C2-level Kiremko Nacht van Woerden on October 25 in the Netherlands.

It will mark Vos' first race of the cyclo-cross season wearing the rainbow jersey that she secured after winning a remarkable eighth world title in the discipline at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Vos inked her name into the history books as the rider who has won the most cyclo-cross world titles (8), outdueling Dutch teammate Lucinda Brand in a highly tactical two-woman battle, while Italy's Silvia Persico took the bronze.

She recently concluded her road season at the Road World Championships in Wollongong, where she finished 14th and her compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten won the world title.

Although she was forced to skip Paris-Roubaix Femmes due to COVID-19, it was another successful road season for Vos. She secured two stage wins at the Giro d'Italia Donne, increasing her tally of stage wins at the Italian event to 32.

She also won two stages at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and led the race wearing the yellow jersey for five stages before handing it to overall winner Van Vleuten.

After a brief recovery following the Wollongong Worlds, Vos is ready to begin her cyclo-cross campaign at Kiremko Nacht van Woerden.

She will face a quality field that includes Shirin van Anrooij, Aniek van Alphen, Blanka Kata Vas, under-23 world champion Puck Pieterse, Manon Bakker, Ellen van Loy, and Maud Kaptheijns. Dutch sprinter Lorena Wiebes will also be on the start line.

She is also expected to compete at the World Cup Maasmechelen on October 30, European Cyclo-cross Championships on November 5 in Namur, World Cup GP Beekse Bergen on November 13, Superprestige Merksplas on November 19 and World Cup Overijse on November 20, according to a report in Cyclingonline.nl .