why is jb off the hook .. his processes his departments allowed for this to happen . just think if this was trump ..impeach impeach ..well take fat boy and make him responsible for his people in various roles

CBS News

7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud

CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
wmay.com

State Alerting Medicaid, Public Aid Clients About Possible Data Breach

State officials say they will offer credit monitoring and other assistance to individuals who may have been affected by a possible security breach in a portal used to apply for state medical and public aid benefits. The Illinois Departments of Human Services and Healthcare and Family Services say the problem...
Q985

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
NBC Chicago

New Phone Call Scam Is Targeting Lake County Residents, Officials Warn

Authorities are warning residents to be wary of a new phone call scam that has been circulating through Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a fraud alert about the ploy, stating that scammers posing as officials are calling residents to inform them that there is an active warrant issued for their arrest.
CBS News

USPS letter carrier almost assaulted, had truck stolen on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A letter carrier was almost assaulted and had their postal vehicle stolen on the city's Southwest Side Saturday morning. The United States Postal Inspection Service along with Chicago police are investigating the incident that happened in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road in Little Village around 9:14 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k

(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
CBS Chicago

Robbers take at least $118,000 from armored truck at Dolton bank

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) – Robbers held up the crew of an armored car at an ATM in Dolton on Friday.Dolton's police chief told CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey they took at least $118,000. He said the two-man crew was overpowered by three men in masks with guns.The FBI said they were called around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The call was for an armed robbery at the ATM located at the U.S. Bank near Sibley and Lincoln.Dolton police, FBI agents and ATF agents were on the scene soon after. They interviewed the two-man armored car crew.Police said the suspects were three...
Jus4Net

Judge approves $100 million Google privacy deal in Illinois

Things are not looking so good for Google when it comes to making money and avoiding legal action targeted against the tech giant. Google is facing potential fines in India due to potential violations of some particular anti-competition laws, but residents in the state of Illinois filed a claim for a cut of Google's $100 million class-action settlement. Why did this settlement happen in the first place? Well, Google had allegedly violated state privacy laws and had to pay settlements out of court for it. Each o the people who are affected by this will receive a check of about one hundred fifty-four United States dollars each.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pappas: tax investors make millions from black, Latino communities

Study shows homeowners, gov’t losing out on funding. A new study from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office concludes that hedge funds, private equity firms and others are exploiting a loophole in Illinois’ property tax law to make millions of dollars in profits, mostly at the expense of black and Latino communities.
