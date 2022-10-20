Read full article on original website
T Camaro
3d ago
why is jb off the hook .. his processes his departments allowed for this to happen . just think if this was trump ..impeach impeach ..well take fat boy and make him responsible for his people in various roles
7 facing federal charges for obtaining $16 million in COVID relief fraudulently
Seven Chicago-area residents have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants from COVID relief funds.
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website Hinge
A 37-year-old single mother of three became a victim of a romance scam after believing the man she met on a dating site. She lost $82,000 in the scam and was "consumed for months."
7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud
CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
State Alerting Medicaid, Public Aid Clients About Possible Data Breach
State officials say they will offer credit monitoring and other assistance to individuals who may have been affected by a possible security breach in a portal used to apply for state medical and public aid benefits. The Illinois Departments of Human Services and Healthcare and Family Services say the problem...
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man
It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
Illinois benefits web portal breached, state to provide assistance to those affected
Two state agencies will provide credit monitoring and a hotline for people to register complaints after the Application for Benefits Eligibility platform was breached in August. The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services and the Illinois Department of Human Services announced Friday that they had to shut down the...
New Phone Call Scam Is Targeting Lake County Residents, Officials Warn
Authorities are warning residents to be wary of a new phone call scam that has been circulating through Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a fraud alert about the ploy, stating that scammers posing as officials are calling residents to inform them that there is an active warrant issued for their arrest.
USPS letter carrier almost assaulted, had truck stolen on Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A letter carrier was almost assaulted and had their postal vehicle stolen on the city's Southwest Side Saturday morning. The United States Postal Inspection Service along with Chicago police are investigating the incident that happened in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road in Little Village around 9:14 a.m.
Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k
(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
Pritzker's oversight questioned amid abuse allegations at mental health facility
CHICAGO — In a small southern Illinois town earlier this year, a 58-year-old employee at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center was accused of sexually assaulting a person with a “severe or profound intellectual disability.”. The victim, who was unable to give consent, was only identified in...
Robbers take at least $118,000 from armored truck at Dolton bank
DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) – Robbers held up the crew of an armored car at an ATM in Dolton on Friday.Dolton's police chief told CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey they took at least $118,000. He said the two-man crew was overpowered by three men in masks with guns.The FBI said they were called around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The call was for an armed robbery at the ATM located at the U.S. Bank near Sibley and Lincoln.Dolton police, FBI agents and ATF agents were on the scene soon after. They interviewed the two-man armored car crew.Police said the suspects were three...
BREAKING: Masks Return To Three Illinois Counties Due To Covid Spikes, Are More On The Way?
BREAKING NEWS: The Quad-Cities area is at risk of going back to a mask mandate with covid numbers spiking in the area and reaching a “high” level in neighboring Knox County, which includes Galesburg, as well as neighboring Warren County. Knox and Warren, surrounding the Quad-Cities’ Rock Island...
Last day to apply for Cook County's guaranteed income program
Today is the last day for Cook County residents to apply to be part of the guaranteed income pilot program. Those entered into a lottery will choose 3,250 and will receive $500 a month for two years.
Judge approves $100 million Google privacy deal in Illinois
Things are not looking so good for Google when it comes to making money and avoiding legal action targeted against the tech giant. Google is facing potential fines in India due to potential violations of some particular anti-competition laws, but residents in the state of Illinois filed a claim for a cut of Google's $100 million class-action settlement. Why did this settlement happen in the first place? Well, Google had allegedly violated state privacy laws and had to pay settlements out of court for it. Each o the people who are affected by this will receive a check of about one hundred fifty-four United States dollars each.
Evanston-based owners of Urbana nursing home threaten to close facility
The Evanston-based owners of a nursing home in Urbana that was purchased three years ago from Champaign County with an agreement to keep it running are threatening to close the 243-bed facility, the largest in the area.
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
10 arrested in West Side for selling fentanyl-laced drugs
Ten people have been arrested for fentanyl-related drug activities on Chicago’s West Side. The individuals are being charged for allegedly conspiring to distribute fentanyl-laced heroin and crack cocaine.
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Chicago-area police chief, prosecutor sound alarm over fast-tracked public safety law
Critics of the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which aims to overhaul the state's criminal justice system, argue that the law will not improve public safety and may be unconstitutional.
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
Pappas: tax investors make millions from black, Latino communities
Study shows homeowners, gov’t losing out on funding. A new study from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office concludes that hedge funds, private equity firms and others are exploiting a loophole in Illinois’ property tax law to make millions of dollars in profits, mostly at the expense of black and Latino communities.
Comments / 9