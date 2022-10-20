ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

'Black Voters Matter' encourages local communities to vote

ORLANDO, Fla. — As this year's Election Day quickly approaches, efforts to increase voter turnout are picking up across Central Florida. That was on full display Saturday in several communities across Orlando. What You Need To Know. Voting rights organizations 'Black Voters Matter' spent Saturday reaching out to communities...
Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns, speaks to hundreds in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Saturday for a campaign event. With just over two weeks until election day, DeSantis made a campaign stop in Orlando Saturday, speaking to hundreds of supporters at Central Christian University. "Are you glad to live in the free state...
Things keep getting stranger and stranger

The decision by the county’s Republican Executive Committee last month to endorse a convicted criminal, Damien H. Gilliams, in the supposedly nonpartisan Sebastian City Council race wasn’t the group’s first wrongheaded move. Last year, the REC voted to publicly censure then-School Board Chairman Brian Barefoot – a...
Orlando man sentenced to 6 months in prison for Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An Orlando man arrested and charged for his role in the attack on the Capitol was sentenced to six months in prison on Thursday. Robert Flynt Fairchild, 40, was arrested in Orlando by FBI agents in August 2021. He faced 18 federal charges stemming from allegations...
Parents say fights are Orange County middle school a regular occurrence

APOPKA, Fla. - Parents of students at one Orange County school say on-campus fighting has gotten out of hand. Orange County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 News that it is investigating reports of multiple fights at Apopka Memorial Middle School. Parents were recently notified by the school's principal of the incidents in a phone call.
Downtown Melbourne Trick or Treat

Families and kids, dress in your favorite costume and come trick or treating in Downtown Melbourne. Participating merchants will have a "Treat Stop" sign in their windows, indicating that they are participating in the event and that they will have a treat for the kids, either inside or outside their doors.
What does La Niña mean for Central Florida?

It looks like La Niña will stick around for another winter season. This typically means a warmer and drier than average December, January and February for Central Florida. But, have the past two winters been just that for our region? The short answer is yes. In fact, for the...
Indoor/Outdoor Vendor and Craft Fair

You can find almost anything with the wide variety of vendors from in and around Palm Bay. There could be wood crafts, jewelry, hand crafted items, direct sales businesses, clothing, wreaths, soaps, lotions, candles, and sweet treats. We also have specialized services and businesses. Food trucks are located outside and...
Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
10-foot alligator caught catching rays on Melbourne Beach￼

Alligator walking on beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Dave Litterio. An enormous alligator decided to start off his weekend with a day of tanning on one of Florida’s beaches!. Kyle Hussey told Fox 35 News that he was enjoying a day at Melbourne Beach when...
