Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen + More Stars Will Perform at the 2022 CMA Awards
The Country Music Association has unveiled the first round of performers at the upcoming 2022 CMA Awards, which is set to take place in November. Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen and Carrie Underwood are just a few of the A-Listers set to grace the stage during the awards show. Lambert —...
Shania Twain Puts Rumors to Rest, Announces 2023 Nashville Show
Man, it feels like Shania Twain is everywhere these days! After releasing a new track "Waking Up Dreaming" in September, the country singer has announced she's doing a special show in Nashville next summer. Rumors about upcoming shows had been swirling online, which Twain admits has been fun to watch.
Dwayne Johnson Joins Kelly Clarkson for a Special ‘Kellyoke’ Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Kelly Clarkson had a surprise up her sleeve during Monday's (Oct. 17) installment of her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined her for a very special edition of her "Kellyoke" segment, in tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn. Johnson brought his best classic country...
Randy Travis Plays Beer Pong Backstage at a Post Malone Show — With Post Malone! [Watch]
File this under "unlikely team-ups we never knew we needed": When rapper Post Malone came to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for a stop on his Twelve Carat Toothache Tour on Sunday (Oct. 16), a few country stars came out to be fans for the night, including none other than Randy Travis.
George Strait, Wynonna Judd + More to Perform at Loretta Lynn’s Public Memorial Service
Loretta Lynn's life and career will be celebrated during a public memorial service to be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday, Oct. 30. Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn will be televised live and commercial-free on CMT beginning at 7PM ET.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Carrie Underwood Packs in the Hits on Opening Night of Her ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Carrie Underwood unleashed her highly-anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Saturday night (Oct. 15) with a sold-out show in Greenville, S.C., delivering a nearly two-hour set list of her hits, new and old. Following an opening set from Jimmie Allen, Underwood took the stage for a performance that pushed the...
A Look Back at Leslie Jordan’s Best Country Music Moments [Pictures]
The country music community is mourning the loss of charismatic actor, singer, performer and pop culture personality Leslie Jordan, who died on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. According to TMZ, the larger-than-life talent was killed after a suspected medical emergency caused his career to veer off the...
Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Welcome Second Son, Harlan ‘Banks’ Houser
Randy Houser and his wife have welcomed a new addition to their family! The singer and wife Tatiana took to social media on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to introduce their second child, Harlan "Banks" Houser. The couple announced the news with photos showing the new family of four spending time outdoors...
Cody Johnson’s ‘Human’ Video Features His Wife and Daughters [Watch]
Cody Johnson's "Human" is about as vulnerable as a song can get, and the music video follows suit. The Texas native was sure to include some special guest stars: His wife, Brandi, and their two daughters, Clara Mae, 7, and Cori, 5. The video is filled with clips showcasing some...
Carrie Underwood Wouldn’t Take No for an Answer From Axl Rose
Carrie Underwood says her Stagecoach Festival collaboration with Guns N' Roses' frontman Axl Rose was "many years in the making." She was persistent, because she has always been a very big fan. "We had a couple of almost maybes," Underwood tells Rolling Stone. "But for (Stagecoach) ... I sent him...
Wynonna Judd Says She and Sister Ashley Have Grown Closer Since Their Mother’s Death
As she continues to grieve the death of her mother and Judds bandmate Naomi, Wynonna Judd is reconfiguring her relationship with her remaining family members, the singer explains during a stop on NBC's Today. For example, she has been focusing on building a relationship with a brother she only met...
Thomas Rhett Puts His Own Spin on Classic Christmas Songs on New EP, ‘Merry Christmas, Y’all’
Thomas Rhett is welcoming the start of the Christmas season early with his new holiday project, Merry Christmas, Y'all, which he released Friday (Oct. 21). On the EP, which Dan Huff produced, Rhett covers four classic Christmas tunes: "Winter Wonderland," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." Rhett keeps the tunes mostly traditional, with big band sounds including horns, pianos and sweeping string sections. The tracks do feature some country flair, however, with acoustic guitar and other country elements in the mix.
Laine Hardy Parts Ways With Record Label: ‘I Will Forever Be Grateful’
American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has parted ways with his record label, Disney Music Group, as well as 19 Entertainment. The "Memorize You" singer shared the news on Thursday (Oct. 20), and says he's looking forward to taking his career "in a new direction." "I was just 17...
Leslie Jordan Dead at 67
Actor and singer Leslie Jordan has died. The 67-year-old was killed on Monday morning (Oct. 24) when his car veered off the road and into a building in Hollywood. In breaking the news, TMZ source local law enforcement, who say they suspect that Jordan suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Country Stars React to Leslie Jordan’s Death: ‘You Brought a Smile to So Many People’
Country stars are among the many who turned to social media to pay tribute to actor and singer Leslie Jordan after his untimely death on Monday (Oct. 24) at the age of 67. Jimmie Allen, Ty Herndon, Dolly Parton and more shared their tributes to Jordan, who died in Los Angeles on Monday after his car veered off the road and struck a building. Local law enforcement initially told TMZ that they suspect Jordan might have suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash.
Mitchell Tenpenny + Meghan Patrick Tie the Knot in Tennessee Farm Wedding
Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are married. The two country arists tied the knot on Sunday (Oct. 23) at a friend's farm in Tennessee, according to People. The couple opted for rustic, autumnal themes on their big day: Patrick wore custom snakeskin boots with a flowing, bohemian Rue de Seine dress, while her bridal party was decked out in an array of blue, sienna and chocolate brown tones. Meanwhile, the groomsmen wore matching white cowboy hats and boutonnières crafted from bird feathers harvested by the bride herself. For his look, Tenpenny opted for a bolo tie, green jacket and jeans.
See the Trailer for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton may be exiting The Voice, but he's not losing that competitive spirit. The country star is teaming up with Carson Daly and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella for Barmageddon, a new celeb game show. Premiering on USA Network on Dec. 5, the "over-the-top" series will find celebrities...
Garth Brooks Reveals the Tattoos — Yes, Multiple — He Got to Honor His Family
Garth Brooks has never been much for tattoos, but now he has some pretty extensive ink, thanks to a deal he made with his daughter. During a recent appearance on Country Countdown USA With Lon Helton, the country megastar shared that he recently got tattooed in honor of his family.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
