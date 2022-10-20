Thomas Rhett is welcoming the start of the Christmas season early with his new holiday project, Merry Christmas, Y'all, which he released Friday (Oct. 21). On the EP, which Dan Huff produced, Rhett covers four classic Christmas tunes: "Winter Wonderland," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." Rhett keeps the tunes mostly traditional, with big band sounds including horns, pianos and sweeping string sections. The tracks do feature some country flair, however, with acoustic guitar and other country elements in the mix.

