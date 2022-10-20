Read full article on original website
Related
charlestondaily.net
SC Ports developing near-dock rail at the Port of Charleston with $550M in funding
CHARLESTON, SC — OCT. 17, 2022 — With great support from South Carolina elected leaders, South Carolina Ports will soon have near-dock rail and an inner-harbor barge operation to ensure fluidity and capacity for the Southeast supply chain. SC Ports officials and elected officials gathered today in North...
live5news.com
Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Based UNITS Moving and Portal Storage Donates $10,000 to Operation BBQ Relief to Assist Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
Operation BBQ Relief Serves Hot Meals to Families, First Responders in Southwest Florida. CHARLESTON, SC / UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage is pleased to contribute to Hurricane Ian relief efforts by donating $10,000 to Operation BBQ Relief, an organization on the ground in Florida, providing hot meals to families and first responders.
thefabricator.com
Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant
Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening: Studs on King Street in Charleston, SC
Studs, an upscale professional piercing shop has officially opened its 15th location since its launch in 2019. Other locations include New York, California, Washington, Tennessee, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, and coming soon Wisconsin. Tagged as “Upgrade your Earscapes®”, Studs is a state-of-the-art experience in piercing. Check out this...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. committee sheds light on American Revolution history
BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A committee in Berkeley County is working with those passionate about American Revolution history to educate and engage the community and tourists on important landmarks in the area. South Carolina’s 250 Committee is a state commission that aims to celebrate and promote the state’s role...
live5news.com
Real estate developer breaks ground on $300 million Patriots Point project
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Development Authority Board and Bennett Hospitality hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to mark the start of a five-phase, 15-year development project. The Patriots Annex project is a $300 million development that will include three hotels, restaurants, entertainment, shops, three office buildings, parks...
Charleston, South Carolina deputies seeking information on 2010 murder
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help solving a 12-year-old murder case. On Oct. 23, 2010, Chad Montez Brown was found shot at a private party on Belgrade Avenue. Deputies responded to reports of gunshots at a party at Pythian Castle Hall in Charleston. Two victims […]
abcnews4.com
Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
live5news.com
Long-term expansion plan revealed for Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Aviation Authority has revealed long-term plans that will significantly change how the airport will look and operate in the next 20 years. A parking lot next to Charleston International Airport’s terminal will soon be the home of a new concourse officials hope to...
WJCL
A Traffic Advisory Alert has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — VIDEO ATTACHED ABOVE: Your certified most accurate weekend weather forecast. A traffic advisory has been issued for U.S. Highway 17A in Beaufort and Hampton Counties. U.S. Hwy 17A is closed from Pocotaligo Road in Hampton County to Castle Hall Road in Beaufort County. Emergency Services...
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South Carolina
If you've been looking for a new convenient place to do your grocery shopping in South Carolina, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain recently opened another new location in the state. Read on to learn more.
viatravelers.com
14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina
If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
Lifeboat damaged during Friday morning fire in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD)- A lifeboat was damaged during a Friday morning fire in Berkeley County. Crews with the Cainhoy Fire Department were dispatched to a reported fire at a storage yard on Steed Creek Road shortly before 6:00 a.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which was contained to the front exterior of the […]
Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
live5news.com
Crash near Boone Hall in Mt. Pleasant cleared
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a Sunday night crash that slowed down traffic on Highway 17 is cleared. The crash happened near Boone Hall and cause two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 to close. All lanes were reopened just before 8 p.m.
Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
counton2.com
Activists claim Charleston Co. administrator made threats during meeting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Racial Justice Network claims Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten charged toward them during a meeting held at the Charleston County Government Building on Wednesday. Now, they say they want Tuten to resign or be fired. “It was a scene like I’ve never experienced...
charlestondaily.net
Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston
Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
Comments / 0