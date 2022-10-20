ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

live5news.com

Crews clear disabled vehicle on the Ravenel bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a disabled vehicle has been cleared from the Ravenel bridge Saturday afternoon. The vehicle was stopped on the road and closed two US 17 southbound lanes by the Coleman Boulevard exit. The incident was reported at 5:01 p.m. and...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston Based UNITS Moving and Portal Storage Donates $10,000 to Operation BBQ Relief to Assist Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Operation BBQ Relief Serves Hot Meals to Families, First Responders in Southwest Florida. CHARLESTON, SC / UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage is pleased to contribute to Hurricane Ian relief efforts by donating $10,000 to Operation BBQ Relief, an organization on the ground in Florida, providing hot meals to families and first responders.
CHARLESTON, SC
thefabricator.com

Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Grand Opening: Studs on King Street in Charleston, SC

Studs, an upscale professional piercing shop has officially opened its 15th location since its launch in 2019. Other locations include New York, California, Washington, Tennessee, Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, and coming soon Wisconsin. Tagged as “Upgrade your Earscapes®”, Studs is a state-of-the-art experience in piercing. Check out this...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. committee sheds light on American Revolution history

BERKELEY COUNTY S.C. (WCSC) - A committee in Berkeley County is working with those passionate about American Revolution history to educate and engage the community and tourists on important landmarks in the area. South Carolina’s 250 Committee is a state commission that aims to celebrate and promote the state’s role...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Real estate developer breaks ground on $300 million Patriots Point project

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Development Authority Board and Bennett Hospitality hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to mark the start of a five-phase, 15-year development project. The Patriots Annex project is a $300 million development that will include three hotels, restaurants, entertainment, shops, three office buildings, parks...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Massive grocery distribution on Friday at Liberty Hill

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Community Resource Center and Liberty Hill Academy will have a massive nutritional groceries distribution on Friday, October 21st. The distribution begins at noon until supplies last at Liberty Hill Academy in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
viatravelers.com

14 Best Day Trips from Charleston, South Carolina

If you’re planning fun and exciting day trips from Charleston and need some inspiration, you’ve landed in the right place. Whether you’re staying in downtown Charlestown, in the historic district, across the Cooper River in Mount Pleasant, or somewhere along the Ashley River or the South Carolina coastline, there are a wide array of places to visit from the Holy City.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Program in Charleston connecting homeless people to resources

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A program in Charleston is connecting homeless people to available resources throughout the city. On Thursday, Charleston’s Community Development Committee heard an update on the city’s response to homelessness. The efforts include the Street Outreach Program, which was started by the city about 2 years ago. Through this program, Outreach Specialists […]
CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Crash near Boone Hall in Mt. Pleasant cleared

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a Sunday night crash that slowed down traffic on Highway 17 is cleared. The crash happened near Boone Hall and cause two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Highway 17 to close. All lanes were reopened just before 8 p.m.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WBTW News13

Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Let’s Explore Park Circle (North Charleston) in this new video by Natasha from Living in Charleston

Let’s explore Park Circle with Natasha from Living in Charleston. Let’s check out the Park Circle neighborhood in North Charleston, SC. One of the hottest up-and-coming neighborhoods in the area, its unique features and favorable location close to downtown Charleston make it a perfect place to call home. As you explore the neighborhood you will see that the majority of homes pay tribute to historical designs.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

