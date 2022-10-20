ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Recap for Oct. 20: Hope and Steffy Clash Over Their Mothers

By Carol Cassada
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Oct. 20 has many characters seeking answers. From Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) asking Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) for help to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) questioning her marriage, a lot happened. Here’s what happened during the episode.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Annika Noelle I Leon Bennett/Getty Images

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap Hope Logan and Steffy Forrester clash over Tridge

The Oct. 20 recap of The Bold and the Beautiful kicks off with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) fighting. Hope accuses Steffy and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) of plotting to steal Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) from Brooke. Steffy says nothing was premeditated; Ridge realized Taylor was the woman he loves .

Hope says that Brooke isn’t giving up on Ridge and that her mother makes him happy. Steffy rebuttals that happiness is always short-lived because Brooke does something to make Ridge miserable . Steffy says she feels sorry for Brooke, but Ridge made his choice. She says that her family is whole with Ridge and Taylor back together, and Hope and Brooke need to accept it.

Brooke Logan vows not to give up on Ridge Forrester

Brooke leaves Ridge a voicemail asking him to call her back because they have a lot to discuss. She perks up at hearing the door open, thinking it’s Ridge, but Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) enters. Their talk turns to Ridge, and Brooke says she’s trying to remain positive that he’ll come home to her .

Liam says it could happen, but no matter what, she has his and Hope’s support. Brooke recalls her last encounter with Ridge in Aspen, and he asked her to “just say it.” Brooke doesn’t know what he was talking about but is determined to find out. She says that Steffy and Taylor might have won, but she’s not giving up. Brooke is determined to get Ridge back.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ recap Sheila Carter worries about Deacon Sharpe and Brooke Logan

Thursday’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap picks up with Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) fuming over Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) tells him to calm down, then asks if it’s true Brooke and Ridge are over. Deacon says yes, then becomes furious as he recalls Bill trying to stake his claim on Brooke.

Deacon says Bill and Brooke’s marriage didn’t work the first time, and she deserves someone better. Sheila is worried Deacon might try to reunite with Brooke and warns him against the idea. She then says that Brooke and Ridge are destined to be together and will reconcile.

Carter Walton needs Shauna Fulton’s help

In their office, Carter and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) discuss Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Carter says he hasn’t recovered from the shock of Quinn leaving and needs answers . Shauna arrives and tells Carter she’s sorry about what happened and that he doesn’t deserve this type of treatment.

Carter asks if Shauna noticed any telltale signs the last time she saw him and Quinn together. Shauna says they seemed happy, but with Quinn, it’s hard to tell. Carter recalls his argument with Quinn about marriage and children and how he’s willing to give that up. Katie asks if that’s what he wants, then she and Shauna tell him he deserves better.

RELATED: ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Katie Moves on With a Newly Single Carter

