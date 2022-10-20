Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
RCSO Charges 3 Middle School Students With FALSE REPORTS
(MURFREESBORO) Three Rutherford County middle school students were charged with making false reports after allegedly threatening school safety, said School Resource Officer Capt. Brad Harrison. He noted that the unfounded threats were made on social media posts. SRO T.J. Hinson charged a 13-year-old Blackman Middle School female student who allegedly...
Former State Rep. Jeremy Durham arrested for DUI
Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham faces multiple charges after he was arrested in downtown Nashville Saturday night.
fox17.com
Former Tennessee state rep. arrested, charged with DUI after Nashville car crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An injury vehicle crash in downtown Nashville led to the arrest of former State Rep Jeremy Durham. Metro Nashville police responded to a two-car crash at 1st Avenue North and Broadway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. One driver claimed to be injured. Police say one of the...
WRDW-TV
Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
wfxg.com
FIRST ON FOX54: Emails between case workers and nurses shed light on details leading up to child's death in 2021
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -ON TUESDAY, WE TOLD YOU ABOUT THE DEATH OF SAMSON SCOTT, WHOSE PARENTS FOUND THE 6-MONTH-OLD UNRESPONSIVE IN THEIR WATKINS STREET HOME. BUT, THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME THE PARENTS HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH THE DEATH OF A CHILD. IN 2021, THEIR 1-YEAR-OLD SON, TRAVIS SCOTT DIED AFTER POLICE SAY THEY REPEATEDLY TURNED OFF THEIR SON’S VENTILATOR, AGAINST DOCTOR’S ORDERS.
WRDW-TV
A closer look at baby Travis, Samson’s death investigations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to follow the suspicious death investigation after a 6-month-old child died at the hospital on Tuesday. The autopsy for Samson Scott was scheduled for Friday. We’re learning more information about this case and the investigation into the death of Samson’s older brother Travis.
wgnsradio.com
Threats of a School Shooting in Rutherford County Not Credible, According to Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Schools
(MURFREESBORO, TN) False threats of a school shooting in Rutherford County spread on social media and from student-to-student on Wednesday night. Reports indicate the threats were not credible, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. After WGNS received calls from concerned parents, we spoke to county school’s...
WRDW-TV
At 2 Augusta high schools, threats lead to lockdown, arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County high schools have dealt with at least two threats this week, with one leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old. The latest incident happened Wednesday at T.W. Josey High School, where a threat message was sent via Airdrop in the cafeteria. The threat put the school on lockdown, but the campus was cleared and back to normal by 3:30 p.m.
wfxg.com
Stay Social's alcohol license reinstated by judge
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - A Columbia County Judge has issued a Writ of Certiorari, temporarily reinstating Stay Social Tap + Table's alcohol license. Back in September, Columbia County began taking steps to revoke Stay Social's alcohol license, claiming the business didn't comply with Ordinance 6-2. That ordinance states that in order to qualify for an alcohol license, a business must meet the definition of an "eating establishment". Stay argues in its petition that the definition of an "eating establishment" is intentionally vague and many other businesses operating with alcohol licenses in the county do not meet that definition.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl
A Clarksville woman was charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop on Kentucky 115 in Oak Grove Saturday. Oak Grove Police say they stopped 25-year-old Tomakyla Drayton for having expired tags and during the stop, the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. After a search of the...
WRDW-TV
One person dead in hit and run in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a hit and run in Grovetown Saturday morning. Just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on William Few Parkway at Chastain Place. According to deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s...
Teen facing violent felonies after Cheatham County carjacking with child in backseat
Carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault are just some of the charges a teenager is facing after walking away from a Nashville Department of Children's Services facility back in January.
WSMV
Oregon man charged with Hendersonville rape
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man from Portland, Oregon was arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted someone. Joesph Walker, 35, was charged with rape. Police said they received a complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 18 and identified Walker as the suspect. Police urge anyone...
wfxg.com
WARRANTS: Documents shed light on living conditions of dead 6-month-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - New details about the death of 6-month-old Samson Scott. Warrants allege that both of Scott's parents, Tyrone Scott and Salena Taylor, were under the influence of "various substances" while Samson was left alone without food or water for approximately two hours. Warrants detail what type of...
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
wgac.com
Driver Charged in Connection with Deadly Wreck on I-20 in Columbia County
One person was killed and three others were injured when three vehicles collided last night on I-20 in Columbia County near mile marker 180, not far from the rest area. Major Steve Morris says an SUV driven by Michael Gene Glenn of Washington, Georgia slammed into the back of a Honda Accord, killing one of the passengers. Glenn told authorities he had taken his eyes off the road to look at his radio and didn’t see two vehicles coming to a stop in front of him. The impact pushed the Honda onto the shoulder of the road, while Glenn’s SUV rolled onto the driver’s side. Glenn’s vehicle also hit the back of a pickup truck in front of the Honda.
WRDW-TV
Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with arson and aggravated assault on Oct. 18. According to authorities, Charles Allen Thompson, 59, was arrested and charged with arson in the second-degree, and two counts of assault and attempted murder at their residence located in the 900 block of Orange Street in North Augusta.
wfxg.com
School bus accident in front of Greenbrier Middle School, dispatch says
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is working an accident involving a school bus in front of Greenbrier Middle School. Dispatch says the call came in shortly after 7 a.m. Friday morning. No injuries were immediately reported. You are urged to use caution if you are traveling...
wfxg.com
Safe Homes offers assistance to victims of domestic violence
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Domestic abuse--it's a broad category that covers a range of situations. Sometimes small red flags can become serious over time, but it may be more difficult to end a relationship by the time those signs show up. Safe Homes Domestic Violence Center has been helping people...
WBKO
Two arrested in investigation into abuse of a 6 month old
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. On Oct. 5,...
Comments / 6