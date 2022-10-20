Earlier this month, 247Sports released its new Top247 rankings for the 2023 class, and Michigan State football commit Kedrick Reescano was one of the biggest risers. Reescano went from outside of the previous Top247 all the way up to No. 179 nationally. He has been one of the quickest risers in the entire class and he looks like a budding superstar. The four-star running back from New Caney, Texas, has been dominating competition during his senior year and it’s attracted more attention.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO