Here are the first-round playoff matchups for high school football teams in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- The MHSAA released its playoff brackets for the high school football postseason on Sunday and teams from around the Jackson area now know where they are headed and who they will face this week. For the full state-wide bracket, click here. DIVISION 3. Western at Jackson. The Vikings...
Ann Arbor football highlights: Notre Dame QB commit CJ Carr leads Saline to bounce-back win
CJ Carr was motivated to make sure his team didn’t limp into the postseason. And the Notre Dame quarterback commit delivered one of his more impressive performances of the season as he recorded six touchdowns to lead Saline to a 49-21 win over Lake Orion.
Napoleon blanks Union City in Big 8/Cascades crossover title game
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – In a battle of conference champions from the Cascades and Big 8 Conferences Saturday afternoon at Alumni Field, Napoleon held Union City scoreless for the first time this season in a 15-0 win. The Pirates scored all the points they needed in the second...
Jackson roundup: Western scores late to beat Coldwater
JACKSON -- Ty Keeler scored the game winning touchdown on an 18-yard run with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter as Western trailed by multiple scores in its Week 9 game with Coldwater for a 35-28 win. Coldwater led 21-6 in the second quarter before an Alex Trudell score with...
Watch Dexter football celebrate first win over rival Chelsea since 1995
CHELSEA – The streak is finally over. Dexter’s football team celebrated its first win over archrival Chelsea since 1995 with a 45-0 victory on Friday night, ending decades of disappointment for the Dreadnaughts. Not only did the Dreadnaughts claim the historic win over their rival, but they also...
Dewitt’s Soltis breaks MHSAA Record, Panthers topple Waverly Warriors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Senior Kicker Brandon Soltis broke the all-time MHSAA record for most successful extra points, booting 7 of them to lead DeWitt to a 49-to-13 romp over Waverly. Soltis broke the record on his first PAT of the night to give him 182 for his career. By the time his night was finished he ran his career PAT total to 188.
Here are scores from Week 9 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from Friday’s slate of Week 9 high school football games in the Jackson area.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Stadium Announcement
Michigan Stadium had a pretty cool announcement on Sunday morning. The annual Michigan-Michigan State game is set to take place next Saturday and during that game, there will be a light show for “Mr. Brightside” during the second half. "Mr. Brightside" is a famous song by The Killers...
‘Best Dexter team I’ve ever seen’: Dreads end 26-year losing streak to Chelsea with historic win
ANN ARBOR – Every year Dexter’s football team has had the game against Chelsea circled on the calendar. And after every year – for the past 26 to be exact – the Dreadnaughts walked off the field in disappointment.
Michigan State football: Hanging on to Kedrick Reescano is priority No. 1
Earlier this month, 247Sports released its new Top247 rankings for the 2023 class, and Michigan State football commit Kedrick Reescano was one of the biggest risers. Reescano went from outside of the previous Top247 all the way up to No. 179 nationally. He has been one of the quickest risers in the entire class and he looks like a budding superstar. The four-star running back from New Caney, Texas, has been dominating competition during his senior year and it’s attracted more attention.
Arrows run all over Cougars (Senior Lucas Berner becomes Tecumseh single season rushing leader)
The Tecumseh running game was on display tonight . Three different seniors scored touchdowns for the Arrows. Lucas Berner had touchdown runs of 8, 3, 6 and 1 yard. Jackson Berner had a 12 yard touchdown run and Josiah Botello added a 2 yard touchdown run for the Arrows offense.
Long drives, strong defense lifts Homer over Grass Lake
HOMER – Long drives for Homer and potentially promising drives which came up short for Grass Lake led the Trojans to a 34-14 win over the Warriors on Friday in the Big 8/Cascades Crossover. The two future Cascades Conference rivals both had success moving the ball through the air,...
Two Michigan natives named to US Youth Girls Soccer National Team
Two Michigan soccer standouts have been named to the Under-16 girls U.S. Youth National Team, US Soccer announced this week. Dexter native Chloe Ricketts and Mya Brandon of Canton travel to the Nike Headquarters in Portland, Oregon from Oct. 23-30 for training camp, which will be led by new U-16 Women’s Youth National Team head coach Patchy Toledo.
Michigan football an early 3-TD betting favorite vs. Michigan State
If the oddsmakers are correct, Saturday’s showdown between in-state rivals Michigan and Michigan State could wind up being a route. The unbeaten Wolverines opened as three-touchdown betting favorites in the market on Sunday, suggesting the prime-time showdown in Ann Arbor (7:30 p.m., ABC) could wind up with Michigan running away with it.
Michigan Adds Pair Of Commitments
Michigan football and basketball both added to their respective families over the last few days.
Idle Michigan drops in coaches’ poll ahead of MSU showdown
The Michigan football team will enter rivalry week with Michigan State in the same spot in both nationally recognized polls. The Wolverines checked in at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today/AFCA coaches’ poll this week, dropping one spot in the coaches’ poll, released Sunday.
Michigan law forces retired teachers to stop coaching
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has a shortage of coaches at K-12 schools across the state. And ironically, a law meant to help schools deal with staff shortages is making things worse. Pat Murray was a Cross Country and Track and Field Coach at East Lansing High School. After...
Kelly Olynyk lists lakefront Michigan mansion for $3.5M
This freshly former Detroit Piston is selling his crib. The recently traded Kelly Olynyk has put his Oakland County, Michigan, abode on the market. News of this listing follows the 31-year-old’s September trade to the Utah Jazz. The Canadian-born NBA player’s single-family ranch is priced at $3.5 million. Ashley...
Lenawee Christian Ministries Issues Video Statement on Recent Charges Against former Youth Coach
Adrian, MI – Lenawee Christian Ministries CEO Dr. Todd Marshall released the following video to WLEN News after a press release was issued by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel about a former youth soccer coach with the FCA ( Fellowship of Christian Athletes), Andrew Olnhausen, who was arrested in Texas and charged with 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct.
Michigan State University joins fight over statute of limitations
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State, the University of Michigan, and Ohio State University are on the same side trying to get judges to limit the amount of time sexual-abuse survivors have to file lawsuits. MSU and UM are siding with Ohio State in a suit filed by the...
