Read full article on original website
ItsJTmoe
3d ago
Again, what you do or think off the field is of ZERO interest to me. Just do your job, entertain us and then go home. Keep your personal opinions to yourself. You and others, like LeBron, think what you say matters. It doesn't.
Reply(3)
12
Patricia Anne Blanton
3d ago
definitely was a poor comparison. he hasn't a clue what the military goes through. he wouldn't make it through one day of boot camp.
Reply(6)
8
Kool Dj
2d ago
why people need to apologize for thier opinions? I'm a combat vet and a football fan wtf is wrong with cancel culture? nothing offensive here
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On
Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact...
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post
Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady, Buccaneers embarrassed by Panthers in shocking loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were embarrassed by the Carolina Panthers, 21-3, on the road Sunday. PJ Walker threw two touchdowns for Carolina.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele
Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
Buccaneers Among NFL Teams Expected to Make a Quarterback Move in 2023
According to CBS Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are poised to make a quarterback move in 2023.
Tom Brady Apologizes After Controversial Comments Comparing Football To Military Deployment
Tom Brady issued an apology for making a comparison between his football season dedication and military deployment.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Divorce Rumors: Expert Believes NFL Icon's Inconsistency Affects 13-Year Marriage
A relationship expert weighs in on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors, theorizing the possible reason behind their alleged split. The professional believes the model feels "neglected and unloved," while the NFL icon seems confused.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to lean into leadership
Everyone from local sportscasters to popular football podcasts across the country are hemming and hawing over what’s awry in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers, especially after falling to the rookie, Kenny Pickett-led Pittsburgh Steelers, who managed to pull out a win a week ago. The Buccaneer’s record now sits at .500 with three wins and three losses.
NBC Sports
Panthers reportedly turned down two first-round picks for Brian Burns
When it comes to NFL players who are so valuable to their current teams that they would never be traded for any amount of compensation, few at any given moment are truly untouchable. Fresh from trading away running back Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers are trying to persuade other teams that...
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game recap: Everything we know
The Carolina Panthers started clearing their deck for the 2023 season this week, shipping away running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson. But interim head coach Steve Wilks and his guys didn’t get the memo. Here’s everything we know from Sunday’s shocking Week 7 victory over the...
Comments / 20