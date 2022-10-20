ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Special reconnect order effective October 17 for Winter heating season

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has issued the 2022-23 Special Reconnect Order (SRO). Beginning October 17 through April 14, 2023, Columbia Gas of Ohio customers can reconnect service or avoid disconnection for the winter heating season for just $175 plus a reconnect fee.

Customers who take advantage of the SRO program must establish a payment plan for their outstanding balance. If service has already been disconnected, reconnecting using the SRO requires an additional $36 charge.

Columbia wants customers to know that payment assistance is available to those who need it. For more information on the Special Reconnect Order or available payment plans, call Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077.

There is also energy assistance available through your local Community Action for those eligible Columbia Gas customers.

Some tips to help you lower costs and maximize efficiency during cold months, set your thermostat to 65° and consider dropping it to 55° when you’re not at home.

Caulk all the cracks in your home, including around windows, doors and any pipes leading from outside and install a programmable or smart thermostat to save energy when you’re away.

It’s important to be safe throughout the winter heating season and year-round. Check your carbon monoxide detectors regularly and replace batteries when needed. Don’t use stoves, ovens or grills for heat and keep any flammables away from heaters. Use a broom to clear snow and ice around vents and your meter.

Remember, if you believe you smell natural gas, you should stop what you are doing, leave the area immediately and call 1-800-344-4077.

Columbia Gas of Ohio

Columbia Gas of Ohio delivers clean, affordable and efficient natural gas to approximately 1.4 million customers across the state. With headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, it is the largest natural gas utility in Ohio and one of NiSource’s six regulated utility companies. NiSource (NYSE: NI) is one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, serving approximately 3.2 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands. More information about Columbia Gas of Ohio and NiSource is available at www.ColumbiaGasOhio.com and www.nisource.com.

Portsmouth, OH
