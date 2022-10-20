(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One?. It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M’s Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank U.S. cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO