High Point, NC

New Chipotle with drive-thru opens on South Main Street in High Point

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZNmT_0igg522k00

(WGHP) — A brand new Chipotle location has opened in High Point.

As of Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill is open at 2650 South Main Street by the Walmart Supercenter. It will be open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Ghassan’s set to open new location at Grandover Shopping Center

This is not the first Chipotle in High Point, but it is the first in the city to include a drive-thru pickup lane.

The Chipotlane, as the company calls it, will allow customers to pick up digital orders.

The location is still hiring. On average, there are 25 jobs per location. Benefits include a crew bonus with “the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year,” as well as a debt-free college degree program, English as a second language and access to mental healthcare for employees and family. To apply for a job, visit chipotle.com/careers .

The new restaurant opens just as Chipotle prepares for its annual Halloween “Boorito” promotion . From 3 p.m. until close on Oct. 31, Chipotle Rewards members who dress up in costume and visit a Chipotle restaurant will get a $6 entree.

FOX8 News

