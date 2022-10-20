Read full article on original website
RPD investigating large fight on Marlow St, shots fired
RPD said that no other injuries were reported and nobody is in custody.
Auburn Police Department investigating terroristic threat made by teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR)- On October 22, the Auburn New York Police Department was notified by the Auburn Alabama Police Department about a threat being posted on Twitter in which a user wrote that they were going to shoot up the Auburn Junior High School on October 24. The Auburn Alabama Police Department obtained the IP […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business
CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/11/2022 – 10/19/22
Time/Date: 19:38:00 – 10/13/22 Booking Number: 8741. 00:59:56 – 06/23/22 – CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) Time/Date: 19:52:00 – 10/12/22 – Booking Number: 8724. Loc. of Arrest: 900 S 1ST ST; DOLLAR TREE Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description: 19:33:33 – 10/12/22. VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) – AGG...
Rochester woman arrested after altercation in Unity Hospital maternity ward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after a physical altercation in the maternity ward at Unity Hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Greece Police Department. Investigators said the incident occurred between several adults all known to one another, and involved several objects. Police say security escorted 27-year-old Destiny Thompson out of the […]
2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun
Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
localsyr.com
Two men who shot at deputies have been charged
ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were seen on a homes surveillance camera entering a home and stealing several long guns in the Town of Lafayette, on October 2. Jamie Rolfe, 43, of Syracuse and Calvin Thomas, 32, of the Onondaga Nation were indentified by detectives during the investigation.
iheart.com
Onondaga Sheriffs Say Two Arrested And Face A Variety Of Charges
Syracuse, N.Y. - Onondaga County Sheriffs have arrested two men charged with various crimes. 43 year old Jamie Rolf and 32 year old Calvin Thomas are accused of stealing several long guns form a persons home. They also were involved in a road rage incident, where they slammed into a...
Woman’s death on Park Ave. in May declared a homicide
33-year-old Amber Gartung was found dead inside a home.
$1,125,000 home in Skaneateles: See 142 home sales in Onondaga County
Home sales dipped slightly this week with 142 home sales being recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14. The most expensive home sold was a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial in the village of Skaneateles that sold for $1,125,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $975,000 in 2015. (See photos of the home)
Syracuse man convicted for 1997 murder over $10 steals guns, leads deputies on chase, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who robbed and beat a man to death in Syracuse’s Near Westside 25 years ago was charged with stealing guns and taking deputies on a car chase before fleeing New York, police said Friday. Jamie Rolfe, 43, and Calvin Thomas, 32, of...
64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback
Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Michaels, Fulton PD Announce Free Trunk Or Treat, Oct. 31st
Mayor Deana Michaels, the Fulton Police Department, the Fulton Community Development Agency, and Canal Landing area businesses are sponsoring a free Trunk or Treat from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. “We’ll be set up in City Lot #1 between Visionworks and Dollar General,” said Mayor Michaels. “All...
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford
ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
cnycentral.com
Oswego Drug Task Force arrest suspect for 3rd time in 3 months for selling heroin
OSWEGO, NY — The Oswego Drug Task Force along with the Oswego City Special Response team arrested two for the alleged intent to sell almost 150 bags of heroin and fentanyl. Tracy Roach, 43, and Keith Goodway, 30, both of Oswego were arrested after it was alleged, they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.
Bloomfield man faces DWI charge for multicar crash
A man from Bloomfield faces a DWI charge following a crash involving four vehicles.
localsyr.com
Reconstruction set to begin on Avery Avenue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on October 22 that road reconstruction is set to begin Monday on Avery Avenue in Tipp Hill. Crews will mill and pave Avery Ave. from West Genesee St. to Grand Ave. beginning October 24. The road will remain open to through traffic...
cnycentral.com
Body camera video released showing Baldwinsville Superintendent's DWI arrest
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — CNY Central has obtained the body-worn camera video Baldwinsville Police officers captured with the sights and sounds of the DWI arrest of Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson. We already have the Baldwinsville Police report detailing what investigators heard and saw the night of the arrest. The report...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Accused of Stealing Fmr. Officer's Gun
One man is now under arrest for stealing the gun of a retired police officer, who was shot and killed inside his car on Jefferson Avenue following a traffic accident. Rochester Police say retired Officer William Booker was shot and killed early on the morning of September 25th. As he...
Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
