Oswego, NY

Related
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man arrested for burglary of Livingston County business

CALEDONIA, N.Y. — A Rochester man was arrested for a burglary committed in Livingston County. 45-year-old Juan Merced is accused of breaking into a business on North Street in Caledonia at around 4 a.m. on September 15. Responding officers observed the glass door of the business was smashed. Authorities...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD 10/11/2022 – 10/19/22

Time/Date: 19:38:00 – 10/13/22 Booking Number: 8741. 00:59:56 – 06/23/22 – CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) Time/Date: 19:52:00 – 10/12/22 – Booking Number: 8724. Loc. of Arrest: 900 S 1ST ST; DOLLAR TREE Agency: FPD. Offense Date/Statute/Offense Description: 19:33:33 – 10/12/22. VTL0511.02A2 UM2 (6664) – AGG...
OSWEGO, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman arrested after altercation in Unity Hospital maternity ward

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested after a physical altercation in the maternity ward at Unity Hospital Thursday afternoon, according to the Greece Police Department. Investigators said the incident occurred between several adults all known to one another, and involved several objects. Police say security escorted 27-year-old Destiny Thompson out of the […]
GREECE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2 People From Rochester Arrested By New York State Police For Stolen Gun

Two people from Rochester were arrested for possession of a stolen gun. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Troopers with the New York State Police conducted a traffic stop on Epworth Street in Rochester just before noon. Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the vehicle. The weapon had been reported stolen from Halifax County, North Carolina. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Destiny Desir and 28-year-old Devyn Sizer. Both were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree.
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Two men who shot at deputies have been charged

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were seen on a homes surveillance camera entering a home and stealing several long guns in the Town of Lafayette, on October 2. Jamie Rolfe, 43, of Syracuse and Calvin Thomas, 32, of the Onondaga Nation were indentified by detectives during the investigation.
LAFAYETTE, NY
Syracuse.com

64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback

Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
ROME, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Michaels, Fulton PD Announce Free Trunk Or Treat, Oct. 31st

Mayor Deana Michaels, the Fulton Police Department, the Fulton Community Development Agency, and Canal Landing area businesses are sponsoring a free Trunk or Treat from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. “We’ll be set up in City Lot #1 between Visionworks and Dollar General,” said Mayor Michaels. “All...
FULTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Attempted carjacking at Wegmans in Pittsford

ROCHESTER, N.Y. There’s a post going around on social media asking about an attempted carjacking at the Pittsford Wegmans on Monroe Avenue. The man asked, “Does anyone have any more info or details on this?” Apparently an elderly female was attacked and good samaritans came to her defense.
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego Drug Task Force arrest suspect for 3rd time in 3 months for selling heroin

OSWEGO, NY — The Oswego Drug Task Force along with the Oswego City Special Response team arrested two for the alleged intent to sell almost 150 bags of heroin and fentanyl. Tracy Roach, 43, and Keith Goodway, 30, both of Oswego were arrested after it was alleged, they possessed 98 bags of heroin/fentanyl with the intent to sell.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Reconstruction set to begin on Avery Avenue

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on October 22 that road reconstruction is set to begin Monday on Avery Avenue in Tipp Hill. Crews will mill and pave Avery Ave. from West Genesee St. to Grand Ave. beginning October 24. The road will remain open to through traffic...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Accused of Stealing Fmr. Officer's Gun

One man is now under arrest for stealing the gun of a retired police officer, who was shot and killed inside his car on Jefferson Avenue following a traffic accident. Rochester Police say retired Officer William Booker was shot and killed early on the morning of September 25th. As he...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
