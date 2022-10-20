ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff Fire Department fights fire at area restaurant, 5 fire companies called out

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUpCp_0igg3vzg00

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A fire at a Pine Bluff restaurant brought out multiple fire companies Wednesday afternoon.

Community of Pine Bluff mourns former chancellor emeritus

Pine Bluff Fire Department reports it was called to a business fire at 2:44 p.m. Oct. 19 at a Hardees on West 28 th Avenue. The department report showed that five fire companies and 20 firefighters were on hand to extinguish the blaze.

Pine Bluff creates anti-violence position to help make the city safer

After the fire was put out, heavy fire and smoke damage to the building was reported by the department. The department said no one was injured, but the structure and its contents are a total loss.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48gWQU_0igg3vzg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVrj6_0igg3vzg00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OoqJq_0igg3vzg00

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
salineriverchronicle.com

Large wildfire burning near Warren

A large field and woods fire erupted Saturday afternoon about 1 mile west of Warren along Bradley 363. The fire burned several acres and came within a few feet of the Bryan and Lauren Case residence. Several chicken houses owned by Gary Green were also threatened. However, at presstime, it appeared that no buildings were damaged.
WARREN, AR
THV11

Deputies identify victim in McAlmont Community Park homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — Update: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of North Little Rock. On the night of October 21, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park. Authorities confirmed that one male subject was deceased at...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy