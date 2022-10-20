Pine Bluff Fire Department fights fire at area restaurant, 5 fire companies called out

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A fire at a Pine Bluff restaurant brought out multiple fire companies Wednesday afternoon.

Pine Bluff Fire Department reports it was called to a business fire at 2:44 p.m. Oct. 19 at a Hardees on West 28 th Avenue. The department report showed that five fire companies and 20 firefighters were on hand to extinguish the blaze.

After the fire was put out, heavy fire and smoke damage to the building was reported by the department. The department said no one was injured, but the structure and its contents are a total loss.









The cause of the fire is under investigation.

