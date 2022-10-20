Read full article on original website
U.S. Federal Judge Says New Yorkers Need Guns In Church
The gun control debate in New York has never been more contentious. With mass shootings like the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo, state lawmakers, the citizens they represent, and lobbyists on both sides are fighting to decide the future of gun control. From monitoring the social media accounts of registered...
A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events
Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
Diaper Tax Relief Coming To New York State
The fall and winter months are upon us here in New York State and for many that means staying closer to home and spending more time inside. Before the snow starts to really fly, perhaps you are the kind of person who plans ahead and stocks up on essentials? If you have kids, especially kids in diapers, it seems you go through supplies even faster during the next few months.
Cookie Dough Recall In New York State Due To Danger From Plastic Pieces
It feels like the people who produce our food are asleep at the wheel. There have been so many food recalls lately, on all types of products, and it's scary. Maybe I didn't pay as much attention to recalls in the past, but it seems like there are multiple recalls each day.
Quaint Capital Region Town Named Most Charming In New York
While our Capital Region cities have so much to offer, there is something extra special about our small towns here in the area. One of those gems is getting recognition as the most charming town in the Empire State. What are the ingredients that make up a charming small town?...
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
The sports card and memorabilia industry is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
Changes to NY State Drivers License and Social Security? Why Choose X?
The look and options available for our New York State driver's license have evolved in 2022 and your Social Security information is about to as well. One example for your drivers license is the Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany you will need one by May 3, 2023.
Almost Every Stewart’s in Upstate NY Has These Relics But Not For Long!
If you run into any Stewart's Shop in the Capital Region, you will see that they have a piece of history in every store. They are usually off to the side and unassuming but they still work. By the end of 2023, they will no longer be available. These Relics...
New York Pumpkin Carver In Food Network Fight For $25K On Sunday
If you’ve ever carved a Jack-o-Lantern, you know its not as easy as it looks on Instagram. After you’ve cut open the top and scooped the guts out, doing anything more than the absolute basic eyeholes and a mouth can spiral out of control and lead to some very... unique looking pumpkins.
NY Man Crowned National Mullet Champ 2022! Best In the U.S.A.!
The New York Yankees own 27 World Series Titles! The New York Giants have won 4 Super Bowl Championships and now the great State of New York can add another crowning achievement to it's long list of winners, a mullet championship!. Scott Salvadore of Stillwater, NY is the USA Mullet...
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York
There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
Rich Young Professionals Flee New York By The 1000s: Here’s Why
You don’t need me to tell you that COVID lockdowns have changed business forever by dragging remote work into the mainstream. Working remotely means that if you have a wifi connection, you can work from just about anywhere these days. This means young professionals can set up shop in any state that catches their fancy.
Here Are The 2022 Costs of New York’s 14 Most Expensive Colleges
While many colleges stymied during COVID and all went to virtual learning, costs rose dramatically. Pre-pandemic, only one school’s yearly cost was above $80,000. In 2020-2021, six schools cracked $80k. This past academic year, there were 28. For comparison’s sake, a 2023 Jaguar F-Type Convertible will run you $74,675....
New Yorkers are Lying on Their Job Resumes, and Here’s How Often They Do
As you're preparing to apply for a new job, have you ever stretched the truth on your resume?. Maybe you have, and maybe you haven't, but no matter how you slice it, a number of people across the country have told a white lie in order to bring their resume or CV together. It may be a position of more esteem at your former company, or a responsibility that you didn't actually have, or even a job at a company at which you never even worked a day.
Upstate NY University Brought Up in Supreme Court! Are They in Trouble?
Seeing that your alma mater, or favorite college sports team, was brought up in Supreme Court is usually never a good thing. Someone stole something, lied about something, or did something else unsavory, and it's gotten completely out-of-hand. Once such Upstate New York university was brought up in court recently,...
Bethlehem Grad Quatraro Finalist For Next Miami Marlins Manager
Bethlehem High School graduate and bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays, Matt Quatraro is no stranger to the Major League offseason interview process for managerial openings. Over the past few years, Quatraro has been a lead-dog finalist or among the top candidates for the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Oakland A's. There is a reason for so much interest. Matt is really good at what he does and now he may get his chance to lead the Miami Marlins.
