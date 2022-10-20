ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

U.S. Federal Judge Says New Yorkers Need Guns In Church

The gun control debate in New York has never been more contentious. With mass shootings like the Tops Supermarket shooting in Buffalo, state lawmakers, the citizens they represent, and lobbyists on both sides are fighting to decide the future of gun control. From monitoring the social media accounts of registered...
BUFFALO, NY
Q 105.7

A Dozen Spooktacular Upstate New York Halloween Events

Every town and city in Upstate New York will hold a special Halloween event. In fact, many from downstate New York and New York city often travel up to take part in many of these festive fall events. These include parades, scary movies, costume parties, dances, hayrides and spooky walking tours just to name a few.
Q 105.7

16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Diaper Tax Relief Coming To New York State

The fall and winter months are upon us here in New York State and for many that means staying closer to home and spending more time inside. Before the snow starts to really fly, perhaps you are the kind of person who plans ahead and stocks up on essentials? If you have kids, especially kids in diapers, it seems you go through supplies even faster during the next few months.
Q 105.7

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

The sports card and memorabilia industry is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
Q 105.7

Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York

There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

Rich Young Professionals Flee New York By The 1000s: Here’s Why

You don’t need me to tell you that COVID lockdowns have changed business forever by dragging remote work into the mainstream. Working remotely means that if you have a wifi connection, you can work from just about anywhere these days. This means young professionals can set up shop in any state that catches their fancy.
FLORIDA STATE
Q 105.7

New Yorkers are Lying on Their Job Resumes, and Here’s How Often They Do

As you're preparing to apply for a new job, have you ever stretched the truth on your resume?. Maybe you have, and maybe you haven't, but no matter how you slice it, a number of people across the country have told a white lie in order to bring their resume or CV together. It may be a position of more esteem at your former company, or a responsibility that you didn't actually have, or even a job at a company at which you never even worked a day.
Q 105.7

Bethlehem Grad Quatraro Finalist For Next Miami Marlins Manager

Bethlehem High School graduate and bench coach for the Tampa Bay Rays, Matt Quatraro is no stranger to the Major League offseason interview process for managerial openings. Over the past few years, Quatraro has been a lead-dog finalist or among the top candidates for the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Oakland A's. There is a reason for so much interest. Matt is really good at what he does and now he may get his chance to lead the Miami Marlins.
BETHLEHEM, NY
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy