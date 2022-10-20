ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Coastal Rail Line Service to Resume Monday with Potential 15-Minute Delays

A full coastal rail corridor closure continued Sunday as crews complete regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements, with service scheduled to resume Monday morning. Weekend closures like these, known as Absolute Work Windows, provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on and along the rail line to perform improvements and maintenance work.
Construction Begins on Otay River Estuary Restoration Project in South Bay

Construction began Friday on a project aimed at restoring around 125 acres of coastal wetlands and salt marsh habitat in the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge. The Otay River Estuary Restoration Project, a joint effort of desalination developer Poseidon Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other agencies, seeks to restore salt ponds located within the refuge in order to create new habitat for native fish, wildlife and plant species.
Pneumonia-Fighting Microbots Developed by UC San Diego Researchers

Researchers at UC San Diego have developed microscopic robots, otherwise known as microbots, to deliver antibiotics to treat potentially life-threatening pneumonia. These swimming hybrid microbots consist of tiny particles, also known as nanoparticles, attached to microalgae. Microalgae, miniscule single-celled organisms that thrive in aqueous environments, give the microrobots the ability to move, allowing the microrobots to carry their attached nanoparticles more deeply into lung tissue. The nanoparticles, located on the surface of the microalgae, are coated with neutrophil membrane, a type of white blood cell, and contain antibiotics to be delivered to the site of infection.
A year without a car in San Diego

According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
New Program to Preserve Historic Properties in Carlsbad

On Tuesday, the City Council approved changes to the Carlsbad Municipal Code (a collection of city laws) to establish a local Mills Act Program in the City of Carlsbad to encourage the restoration and preservation of historic buildings. The voluntary program will enable interested owners of historic properties to receive a break on their property taxes in exchange for their historic preservation and restoration efforts.
SoCal Edison warns of possible power shutoffs to prevent fires in San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties

Southern California Edison alerted thousands of customers on Saturday, Oct. 22, of possible public safety power shutoffs later in the weekend to prevent wildfires. Weather conditions in high fire-risk areas of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties may require the utility to shut off power for some residents between 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and noon Monday, Oct. 24, said Southern California Edison spokesperson Ben Gallagher.
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE

October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
