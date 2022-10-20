Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Full rail closure continues, service scheduled to resume Monday
A full coastal rail corridor closure continued Sunday as crews complete regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements, with service scheduled to resume Monday morning.
Coastal Rail Line Service to Resume Monday with Potential 15-Minute Delays
A full coastal rail corridor closure continued Sunday as crews complete regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements, with service scheduled to resume Monday morning. Weekend closures like these, known as Absolute Work Windows, provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on and along the rail line to perform improvements and maintenance work.
La Jolla traffic board approves street improvements related to Bishop's School addition proposal
The La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board approved amendments to a conditional use permit that would allow for the vacation of a portion of an alley that runs parallel to Draper Avenue to make way for an addition to The Bishop's School.
San Diegans upset over SDG&E's plan to raise rates 8% in 2023
San Diegans are expressing concern about San Diego Gas & Electric's proposal for a significant rate hike in 2023.
Construction Begins on Otay River Estuary Restoration Project in South Bay
Construction began Friday on a project aimed at restoring around 125 acres of coastal wetlands and salt marsh habitat in the San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge. The Otay River Estuary Restoration Project, a joint effort of desalination developer Poseidon Resources, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other agencies, seeks to restore salt ponds located within the refuge in order to create new habitat for native fish, wildlife and plant species.
UCSD Guardian
Pneumonia-Fighting Microbots Developed by UC San Diego Researchers
Researchers at UC San Diego have developed microscopic robots, otherwise known as microbots, to deliver antibiotics to treat potentially life-threatening pneumonia. These swimming hybrid microbots consist of tiny particles, also known as nanoparticles, attached to microalgae. Microalgae, miniscule single-celled organisms that thrive in aqueous environments, give the microrobots the ability to move, allowing the microrobots to carry their attached nanoparticles more deeply into lung tissue. The nanoparticles, located on the surface of the microalgae, are coated with neutrophil membrane, a type of white blood cell, and contain antibiotics to be delivered to the site of infection.
Board and Brew Planning Another North County Location
Brand Known for Quality Sandwiches and Craft Beer Continues to Grow in Southern California The post Board and Brew Planning Another North County Location appeared first on What Now San Diego: The Best Source For San Diego News.
North County community still waiting for wildfire evacuation routes
More than 15 years after the Witch Creek Fire, one North County community is still waiting on new evacuation routes.
Veteran ends walk across America in San Diego
Kenny Mintz, a veteran, started his walk across America in Washington D.C in April and finished in Encinitas this weekend. His walk across the U.S was to raise funds for pancreatic cancer and several veteran organizations.
Train services between OC and San Diego County shut down through December due to unstable hillsides
For the last several weeks, Amtrak's Surfliner and Metrolink trains have been forced to stop running trains from Orange County to the San Diego County border.
chulavistatoday.com
SDSU, City of San Diego move forward with Mission Valley bridge project over San Diego River
San Diego State University is expected to soon get started on its historical project of building a bridge that crosses over the San Diego River in the Mission Valley area. This project becomes a part of the university's site purchase which is named as SDSU Mission Valley. Councilmember Raul Campillo...
San Diego weekly Reader
A year without a car in San Diego
According to a 2013 study published by the League of American Bicyclists, just over 6900 San Diegans rely on their bikes as a primary form of transportation. While that’s just 1.1 percent of the local workforce, the per-capita numbers are the third-best in cities with a population in excess of 1 million, besting Los Angeles and New York City. (Feb, 17, 2016)
Bird flu has arrived to San Diego County
The dead body of a black swan found at a lake in San Diego County tested positive for avian influenza, according to local officials.
northcountydailystar.com
New Program to Preserve Historic Properties in Carlsbad
On Tuesday, the City Council approved changes to the Carlsbad Municipal Code (a collection of city laws) to establish a local Mills Act Program in the City of Carlsbad to encourage the restoration and preservation of historic buildings. The voluntary program will enable interested owners of historic properties to receive a break on their property taxes in exchange for their historic preservation and restoration efforts.
lafocusnewspaper.com
SoCal Edison warns of possible power shutoffs to prevent fires in San Bernardino, Los Angeles and Orange counties
Southern California Edison alerted thousands of customers on Saturday, Oct. 22, of possible public safety power shutoffs later in the weekend to prevent wildfires. Weather conditions in high fire-risk areas of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino Counties may require the utility to shut off power for some residents between 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and noon Monday, Oct. 24, said Southern California Edison spokesperson Ben Gallagher.
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells continues to fight inequitable distribution of homeless into El Cajon
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers, as El Cajon is clearly taking in the large majority of the county’s homeless. Wells questioned why wealthier cities like Del Mar and...
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE
October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
foxla.com
Major freeway closure in effect this weekend in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A major freeway closure is in effect this weekend in Riverside County. The eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. More on-ramps will be closed than in recent closures in the area, and it’s...
Coast News
Encinitas council adopts Blakespear’s resolution to endorse state abortion rights proposition
ENCINITAS — Three weeks before the November general election, city leaders unanimously endorsed statewide Proposition 1, which seeks to codify a woman’s right to reproductive freedom — including abortion — into the California Constitution. The Encinitas City Council voted 5-0 on Wednesday night in favor of...
