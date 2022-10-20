Read full article on original website
Related
Interstate 80 closes for crash
Montoursville, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound will be down to one lane for several hours while emergency crews work to clean up after a tractor trailer crash, officials say. Drivers should watch for the single lane closure near mile marker 206, in West Buffalo Township, Union County, according to PennDOT. Motorists can expect the right passing lane to be closed approximately seven miles east of Exit 199 (Mile Run exit)....
‘Code Orange’ air quality warning issued for Sunday
State and federal authorities have issued an alert for elevated levels of fine particulate air pollution on Sunday, covering parts of Western Pennsylvania as well as the Susquehanna Valley counties of Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York. The “Code Orange” air quality warnings, issued by the federal Environmental Protection Agency...
WGAL
Fire damages home in Penn Township
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
abc27.com
York County road closed for serious crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A serious crash has closed a road in York County. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road. Police say the road will be closed for an extended period of time...
Harrisburg residents turn out for once-a-year Family Fishing Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — City residents were fish out of water this weekend at Harrisburg's annual Family Fishing Day. The Oct. 22 event gave the Harrisburg community a chance to engage in an activity that might otherwise not be easily accessible to those living in the city. "We want to...
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA, is well-known as a tourist destination. It has fast become a food lover's paradise as well. While you may want to travel to Lancaster County to learn about the Amish and immerse yourselves in the culture, the food scene is reason enough to visit this Southcentral Pennsylvania region and city of Lancaster, PA. Here are only a few places you must visit in Lancaster County, PA.
Man has minor injuries after tractor-trailer crash at Interstate 80 overpass
Milton, Pa. — A passenger in a tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries Saturday after he was ejected in a crash at the overpass at Interstate 80 and Route 254 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton said shortly before 6 a.m. Oct. 22 Ontaria White, 45, of Farmville, Va., was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. White was ejected out the windshield when the tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier on the north shoulder of Route 254 (Broadway Road). ...
abc27.com
18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22 in Hanover Borough, York County. According to borough police, an 18-year-old man from Hanover was struck in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at approximately 9:11 p.m while he was attempting to cross the roadway.
abc27.com
Light showers mainly South East of Harrisburg Sunday night
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Few Showers. Lo 51. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 71. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: Mild. Hi 72. Winds: Light. Mostly cloudy skies stuck with us for all of Sunday, with clouds noticeably thicker in the Eastern portion of the viewing area. By sunset, some showers were working into Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. In fact, as I drove East on 81, conditions began dry by the station in Harrisburg but transitioned to a steady light rain towards the Lebanon County line. This can generally be expected through the entire evening, with the best chances of light rain remainingh East of Harrisburg and York. Temperatures will not drop as cool as the past few nights with lows bottoming out in the low 50s.
local21news.com
Plane crash at Thomasville airport in York County, Pa.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are currently investigating a plane crash that occurred today at around 12:52 p.m. at the Thomasville airport between Airport Road and S. Grant Road, according to dispatch operators. Numerous crews are on the scene to assist including hazmat, rescue, and fire teams. According...
local21news.com
Car slams into cow standing on the road in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to an unusual scene on Oct. 13 at around 5:33 a.m. when the front of a a cow was hit by a car, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Carlisle. Police say that the cow was standing in the middle of...
WGAL
Man hit by a car in Hanover Borough
Hanover Borough Police say an 18-year-old man from Hanover suffered serious injures after being hit by a car Saturday night. According to police, the man was crossing Carlisle Street just after 9 p.m. when he was struck. Police say the vehicle was driven by Kevin Sheaffer of Maryland. According to...
Service member killed in crash at Fort Indiantown Gap
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — A service member has been killed after an accident occurred at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Pennsylvania National Guard, one person was killed and three others have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident involving […]
abc27.com
Dauphin County woman flees from police, crashes into home
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.
Family Fishing Day at Italian Lake in Harrisburg: photos
For one day out of the year, fishing is allowed at Italian Lake in Harrisburg. The Civic Club of Harrisburg and the City of Harrisburg’s Department of Parks and Recreation partnered with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for the second annual family fishing event. Participants had a brief...
Route 30 eastbound reopens after crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (8:43 a.m.): The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened. PREVIOUSLY: A portion of Route 30 eastbound in Lancaster County is closed after a crash. According to 511PA, the crash has closed all lanes of Route 30 eastbound between the exits to...
Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
WGAL
Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
abc27.com
Missing girl reported in Dauphin County
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing girl. On October 21 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police Troop H – Harrisburg Station was notified of a missing juvenile female. The juvenile was identified as Emercyn Hope Winfindale who was last seen at her residence at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
Daylight saving time; library upgrades; Biden’s visit: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. High: 64; Low: 39. Sunny today and tomorrow; cloudy on Sunday. Upstanding upgrade: McCormick Library in Harrisburg celebrated an expansion and the dedication of the T. Morris Chester Welcome Center, which honors a Harrisburg native who was the first Black correspondent during the Civil War.
Comments / 0