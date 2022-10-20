REPLAY: Press conference held on Lubbock road bond

LUBBOCK, Texas — Several Lubbock groups held a press conference Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in support for the City of Lubbock’s Street Improvement Bond. The bond will appear on the ballot for the November 8 election.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, West Texas Home Builders Association, Lubbock Association of Realtors, Lubbock Apartment Association, Lubbock Professional Police Association and Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association organized the press conference, which was held at the Science Spectrum in the 2500 block of South Loop 289.

