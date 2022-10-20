ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

REPLAY: Press conference held on Lubbock road bond

By Samantha Jarpe
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXsHr_0igg3Ri000

LUBBOCK, Texas — Several Lubbock groups held a press conference Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in support for the City of Lubbock’s Street Improvement Bond. The bond will appear on the ballot for the November 8 election.

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, West Texas Home Builders Association, Lubbock Association of Realtors, Lubbock Apartment Association, Lubbock Professional Police Association and Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association organized the press conference, which was held at the Science Spectrum in the 2500 block of South Loop 289.

Use the video player above to watch a replay of the livestream.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Blitz Preview: Week 9

LUBBOCK, Texas – The high school football season continues Friday with Week 9 of the 2022 season. Here is a look at some of the matchups across the South Plains: 🏈Odessa Permian at Frenship 🏟️Peoples Bank Stadium ⏲️7 p.m. Frenship takes a six-game winning streak into the meeting with the Panthers. 🏈Lubbock-Cooper at Monterey 🏟️Lowrey […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

HALFTIME: Texas Tech 17, West Virginia 3

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech decided on Behren Morton as starting quarterback for a second straight game in Saturday’s homecoming contest with West Virginia. On the first drive, the Red Raiders would march down the field in eight plays and score on a 19-yard Tahj Brooks touchdown run to jump in front 7-0. After converting […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LCU women’s soccer with a first in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas – Lubbock Christian used four second half goals and three in the final 14 minutes to top St. Edward’s on Saturday. This victory is the first for the program in Austin against St. Edward’s. The Lady Chaps were 0-6-1 in the last seven matchups in the capital city. The scoring started early when […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Joyland new owners named, plan to keep it open

LUBBOCK, Texas — The current owners of Joyland announced a deal Friday to keep the longtime Lubbock amusement park open. EverythingLubbock.com reported on the recent cancellation of the auction, but the buyer was not yet named. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. The following is a statement from the Dean Family: […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Game Preview: West Virginia at Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech kicks off the second half of its schedule with four of its last six games at home starting with West Virginia on Saturday. The Red Raiders are coming off an open date after falling to Oklahoma State two weeks ago in Stillwater. The Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) are coming […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy