Nashville, TN

1 injured in North Nashville shooting; suspect sought

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting on Jackson Street in North Nashville.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Jackson Street. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home

Police said the suspect is believed to be wearing a gray hoodie and tan pants.

News 2 has a crew at the scene working to get more information.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

