1 injured in North Nashville shooting; suspect sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting on Jackson Street in North Nashville.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Jackson Street. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect is believed to be wearing a gray hoodie and tan pants.

News 2 has a crew at the scene working to get more information.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.