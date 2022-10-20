1 injured in North Nashville shooting; suspect sought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting on Jackson Street in North Nashville.
According to police, the shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Jackson Street. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect is believed to be wearing a gray hoodie and tan pants.
News 2 has a crew at the scene working to get more information.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
