Texas State

NASCAR: David Gilliland Racing set for big move to Toyota in 2023

By Austin Konenski
 3 days ago

David Gilliland Racing has not made much noise in the NASCAR Truck Series but that could change soon if the rumors and expectations set in recent weeks come to frution. Plus, a new driver could be coming to the scene.

What is expected to happen with David Gilliland Racing moving forward?

David Gilliland Racing expected to return to Toyota

May 20, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan (1) races through the front stretch during the SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

David Gilliland Racing, a team in the NASCAR Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series, is scheduled to make an announcement on Thursday, October 27 regarding a “major partnership announcement and a branding change.”

RACER.com’s Kelly Crandall first reported the news on October 5 that the organization would return to Toyota Racing in the NASCAR Truck Series which fills the hole left by Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Kyle Busch announced in September that he would take over the No. 8 car for Richard Childress Racing. This means Kyle Busch Motorsports needs to move to Chevrolet next season. As of now, no driver announcements have been made.

However, the 2022 ARCA Menards Series champion Nick Sanchez seems like a perfect fit for the organization. Outside of the possibility of Sanchez, the organization has work to do on figuring out its lineup.

Moving back to David Gilliland Racing, the information above is important as it allows Toyota Racing to have another team in the Truck Series. Kyle Busch Motorsports has been the top Toyota team in the series for years now.

This likely means David Gilliland Racing will see increased support which equals better performances in the future. The organization’s debut season came with Toyota in 2018 so it will not be unfamiliar territory for either side.

As for the drivers, it has already been reported who is expected to pilot entries for David Gilliland Racing.

NASCAR drivers for David Gilliland Racing’s lineup in 2022

Jun 4, 2022; Madison, Illinois, USA; Camping World Truck Series driver Corey Heim (51) reacts after winning the 9th Annual Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

David Gilliland Racing is expected to move to Toyota Racing with the announcement indicating this is very likely to take place on October 27. The drivers who are expected to be with the organization have also been reported.

According to Crandall, Tanner Gray and Taylor Gray are expected to remain with the organization as they become a four-truck team. Corey Heim, a current Kyle Busch Motorsports driver, is expected to fill one of the seats.

As for the fourth seat, it’s reported to be a variety of Toyota Racing drivers. Hailie Deegan currently drives the No. 1 truck and has not lived up to her potential; however, she will likely remain with Ford in the NASCAR Xfinity or Truck Series.

Heim is the most notable driver as he won six races during the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season and two times during the 2022 Truck Series season. The 20-year-old driver could be a championship favorite depending on Toyota’s support.

Taylor Gray could also be a rising star as he has shown great flashes in his time in the ARCA Menards Series and lower ranks. Gray almost won at Lucas Oil Raceway before John Hunter Nemechek took him out with two laps to go.

It would be a major move for the relatively young organization. There are really good drivers expected to compete for David Gilliland Racing so it all depends on the support the NASCAR organization receives next year.

