There area few opportunities for rain as a large storm system pulls closer to the Midwest. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we’re in prime position to see significant rainfall from any of the opportunities present with it. We’ll watch the Sunday night to Tuesday timeframe, especially in the overnight periods. Sunday night is likely our best chance as a few showers and t-storms try to build up in the warm sector of this system. Widely scattered in nature, this activity will mean streaky rainfall totals.

2 DAYS AGO