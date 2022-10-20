Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominates in crushing victory
Doncic finished Saturday's 137-96 victory over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes. Doncic took control of the game early, torching the Mavericks to the tune of 23 first-quarter points. While he did end with a magnificent fantasy line, the fact the game was basically done by halftime meant his playing time was reduced. It's been a frantic start to the season for Doncic, repaying the faith to those who snapped him up early in drafts. In what is obviously a small sample size, Doncic has thus far shot well from the free throw line. If he can maintain an improved stroke, he could very well be in the running for the number one overall player this season.
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell says Jazz players got drunk the night of the COVID-19 shutdown thanks to Chris Paul
On March 11, 2020, the Utah Jazz were at the center of the sports world when Rudy Gobert's positive COVID-19 shut down the 2019-20 NBA season, starting a domino effect that changed sports for the following few of years. In an appearance on the latest episode of "The Old Man and The Three" podcast with JJ Redick, Donovan Mitchell stated that the Jazz players ended up getting drunk in the locker room after their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Detroit plays Washington for conference matchup
Detroit Pistons (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Detroit will play. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and...
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double
Jokic finished Saturday's 122-117 victory over the Thunder with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 16 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes. Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain as the center with most triple-doubles in NBA history and it's only a matter of time before he passes him, as the Serbian is one of the most versatile offensive threats in The Association. The two-time MVP winner has two triple-doubles in three games this season and is already in midseason form.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Disappears in loss
Pitts recorded three receptions on five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals. Pitts led the Falcons in targets, though he was still limited as Atlanta stuck to an extremely run-heavy offensive gameplan despite trailing the entire game. That's been a problem for the entire season, as Pitts has at least five targets in only three of his six games this season and has topped 25 receiving yards in a game only once. His struggles can't all be pinned to volume however, as he's also averaged only 5.9 yards per target. The end result has been a very disappointing sophomore campaign for Pitts.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Active in Week 7
Smythe (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Smythe was limited at practice this past week after missing last Sunday's loss against the Vikings, but he'll return from a one-game absence to work in tandem with Mike Gesicki in Week 7. However, with just six catches (on seven targets) for 50 yards in five games to date, Smythe is off the fantasy radar as long as Gesicki remains the team's preferred pass-catching option at tight end.
CBS Sports
Bengals' La'el Collins: Leaves with injury
Collins (ankle) has exited Sunday's game against the Falcons, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Collins entered the team's medical tent after suffering the injury, but he has since exited and is now standing on the sidelines. Hakeem Adeniji has taken over for Collins at right tackle.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, seven-assist streak
Kucherov delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders. It extended his point streak to four games (seven assists). Kucherov is still waiting to score his first goal of the season. He has eight apples in six contests so far.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Candidate to draw start Sunday
Pacheco took first-team reps in practice this week and is a candidate to start Sunday's game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Pacheco logged just two carries in Kansas City's Week 6 loss to the Bills, but per Rapoport, the 2022 seventh-rounder is expected to draw the start Sunday, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire will still maintain a key role on offense and Jerick McKinnon mixes in. The report suggests that both Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire are expected to see significant snaps versus the 49ers, and in that context Pacheco could have a chance to yield Week 7 fantasy dividends for those in need of RB help.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Won't play this week
Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, with coach Steve Wilks saying Friday that the quarterback won't be active, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield will miss a second game, and possibly more, despite returning to a limited practice Friday and being listed as...
CBS Sports
Titans' Derrick Henry: Another solid rushing performance
Henry rushed the ball 30 times for 128 yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He added three receptions for 10 yards. The Titans followed a familiar game script, as they took a lead against the Colts and used Henry to run out the clock in the final two quarters. As a result, he reached the 30-carry threshold for the first time this season and surpassed 100 yards for the third consecutive game. Also of note was Henry's ability to pick up chunk gains, as his longest rushes of the day went for 23 and 21 yards -- doubling his number of carries that have gone for 20 or more yards on the season.
CBS Sports
Rudy Gobert on projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama: 'He's something the world has never seen'
The 2023 NBA Draft is still eight months away, but the No. 1 overall pick has already been determined, regardless of which team wins the draft lottery. Eighteen-year-old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama has taken the basketball world by storm in recent months, solidifying his place as the best prospect in this year's class.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Departs Sunday's game
Gage picked up a hamstring injury during Sunday's contest at Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter, Gage reeled in four of his five targets for 39 yards. He tended to a hamstring injury for the first four weeks of the campaign, so the fifth-year wide receiver may have aggravated the issue.
CBS Sports
Christian McCaffrey trade: Panthers GM says trading away other core players not part of plan
One day after star running back Christian McCaffrey was traded from the Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer said they are not looking to sell off the core members of the team in the future, via Cameron Wolfe. This may seem contradictory to the move the Panthers just made, but it all comes down to timing and players in their prime.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Earns early helper
Hedman was credited with a first-period assist Friday as the Lightning edged the Panthers, 3-2 in overtime. As the Lightning continue to struggle to score, Hedman is attempting to add offense from the back end. Entering Friday with just one win in four games, the Lightning were stymied with a meandering 2.5 goals per game average. Hedman, who was credited with an assist during his fourth straight outing Friday, gave the Lightning an early boost when Steven Stamkos opened the scoring by connecting on a power play. The 31-year-old defenseman added four shots during a team-high 26:34 of ice time against the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Chase Claypool trade rumors: Teams expect Steelers receiver to be available at deadline, per report
With the NFL trade deadline just over a week away, teams are beginning to pick up the phone and inquire about players who may be available. One big name that could potentially be on the move is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. Per ESPN, Claypool is one of the...
