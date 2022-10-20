Darby Allin thought he would ‘meet his doom’ in AEW match with Jeff Hardy

Allin appeared on an episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette released on Thursday.

AEW

Darby Allin believed his match against Jeff Hardy would likely send him to the hospital.

Allin appeared on an episode of The Sessions released on Thursday and was asked if there has been any moment in his career that he thought might have been too dangerous. He responded that the closest he's come to that was when he wrestled Jeff Hardy on the May 11 edition of Dynamite. During that match, Allin jumped off a ladder and landed on a pile of chairs below on the outside of the ring.

"Earlier in the day, I climbed that ladder and I looked down and I was like, 'Yeah, I'm for sure going to the hospital tonight,' Allin said. "There's no way around it, for sure."

"But when the lights are and the camera's going and you're up there and then I'm like, 'Alright, here I go' and I did the flip and then everyone asked me, 'How'd that feel?' I'm like, 'Dude honestly, it didn't feel like anything, it was so safe.'"

"You can see me if you watch the video back, I kind of go to Jeff's ear, I'm like, 'That s**t was so fun!' That was fun but I feel like AEW wise that was like the craziest thing that I thought for sure I was going to meet my doom."

When asked what it was like working a match with Hardy, Allin responded, "it was like putting a match together with myself."

Renee asked Darby what his parents think of all his stunts and he responded that they are usually in attendance for them. He noted that both his parents took part in the pilot for a reality show titled, "Darby's Days Off."

"They're there for all of it. My mom and dad were there when I jumped my house. It was so funny because we jumped the house for the pilot of my reality series, called 'Darby's Days Off.'"

He continued to say that Brody King also bodyslammed his father onto thumbtacks for the pilot of the show.

"My dad and my mom have been there since the beginning with all the gnarly s**t that I was doing in high school with the skateboarding and stuff like that, so they're used to it. They are so hyped on it now that it, like, paid off."

Allin continued to say that he considers skateboarding as his life's true calling.

"There's nothing that beats skateboarding to this day. With wrestling, I love it, it's so weird to say but I don't think it's my true calling in life."

When Renee asked him what he felt his true calling is, Allin responded, "'skateboarding & backflipping tricycles.'"

Allin then said that he would be interested in disappearing from wrestling for a little while as well.

"I just think it would be so cool to just disappear from everything for like two years and go to some random country and just fall off the face of the Earth and never update people with where I'm at. It just sounds nice."

Later in the interview, he spoke about the benefits of a wrestler being away from television for awhile.

"I haven't been off of AEW since I started. Yeah, I've had a two-week break or a three-week break or whatever, but I haven't been gone for more than a month since AEW started," he said. "There was a time in the spring where I was like, 'I feel like I need to disappear.'"

"I just feel like people take a lot for granted, I just feel like I gotta disappear, and maybe I'm hoping that I blow up in a jeep one day."

"I just got to disappear and be gone, like really f**k off and be gone. In the spring I just felt like I was floating around."

"I was just trying to maneuver around and stay relevant without disappearing, it was like the ultimate challenge. Like I said, I've been there since the beginning of TV and I've never had that consistent time off."