Shop chore coats and work jackets for fall from J.Crew, Dickies, Madewell and more

By Chris Panella, Reviewed
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNbll_0igg2kZ800
Shop some of the best chore coats and work jackets for a fall style upgrade. Reviewed / J.Crew / Alex Mill / Brixton / Dickies / The Kit

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The chore coat dates back to workwear in late 19th century France, but nowadays, this popular style has been adopted by the fashion set around the world. Thanks to its slimmer shape and understated look, a chore coat can be an effortless style statement or a practical addition to any capsule wardrobe . These jackets tend to layer well, serving as necessary outerwear on a brisk fall day without feeling too heavy or cozy.

Whether you're looking for a classic, go-to fall coat or something with a touch of corduroy to add texture to an outfit, we found some of the best chore coats and work jackets to shop right now.

For a classic addition: L.L. Bean Women’s Bean’s Chore Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akqAn_0igg2kZ800
Shop the women’s L.L. Bean Chore Jacket for a traditional look. Reviewed / L.L. Bean

The women’s Bean’s Chore Jacket from L.L. Bean looks similar to what you’d expect from a chore coat: its lightweight design ends at the hip, with slim sleeves and patch pockets at the front. But don’t mistake this utilitarian design with a lack of style. This jacket has three color options, including a deep olive that’s as versatile as it is a statement. Its rugged, almost woven exterior looks perfectly broken-in, and the interior flannel lining is soft and cozy. Shop this in women’s sizes XXS to XL, ranging from petite to plus options.

$129 at L.L. Bean

For a denim moment: Alex Mill Garment Dyed Work Jacket in Recycled Demin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYZgc_0igg2kZ800
The Recycled Denim Garment Dyed Work Jacket is both environmentally conscious and stylish. Reviewed / Alex Mill

From Alex Mill, this Garment Dyed Work Jacket in Recycled Denim has a balance of chic and casual. Made from recycled denim with a few flecks of natural cotton, the jacket is flexible and soft. The garment dye process—where the jacket is dyed once it’s sewn together rather than before—adds a rich quality to the four color options, including the stunning French Navy option. And while customers praise the feel and comfort online, we always like to get a second opinion. Take it from our Style Editor, Anthony Palliparambil, Jr.: “This jacket is my go-to for fall. It’s lightweight, adds a pop of color and goes with virtually everything I own.” Shop this jacket in women’s sizes XS to XXL and men’s sizes XS to XL.

$196 at Alex Mill

For an elevated patterned jacket: The Kit Painter’s Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQ0bE_0igg2kZ800
Find your personal style with over 10 pattern options for this Painter’s Jacket from The Kit. Reviewed / The Kit

Take a work jacket, but make it fashion—or at least, your own personal sense of fashion. This organic cotton Painter’s Jacket from The Kit is incredibly stylish, with up to 15 patterns to choose from. Feeling funky? Try the Rafia pattern with off-pattern pockets. Not ready to let go of summer just yet? The neon Jungle Tripping look is sure to bring back sunnier days. And few could go wrong with the Cerise Gingham, which pairs the muted red color with a bright yellow. Shop this jacket in women’s sizes XS to XXXL.

$118 at The Kit

For a pop of color: Brixton Survey Utility Lined Chore Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eygus_0igg2kZ800
Shop the Survey Utility Lined Chore Coat from Brixton to add a statement to your fall wardrobe. Reviewed / Brixton

First thing’s first: We absolutely love the red-orange color of Brixton's Survey Utility Lined Chore Coat . It’s sure to turn heads on street corners and catch compliments on refreshing afternoon walks. But this coat is built to be more than a statement. Its relaxed fit, made of cotton and recycled polyester, repels water and stretches with movement. Grab this for your fall wardrobe but keep it for rainy days across the seasons, too. Shop in men’s sizes small to XXL.

$149 at Brixton

For something cozy: Joseph Abboud Modern Fit Quilted Car Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Enw6E_0igg2kZ800
Shop the Joseph Abboud Modern Fit Quilted Car Coat available at Men's Wearhouse. Reviewed / Men's Wearhouse

Looking for a chore coat to keep you cozy? The Joseph Abboud Modern Fit Quilted Car Coat at Men's Wearhouse is a perfect grab. The thick, quilted design is sure to layer well, and the front pockets get points for ample storage space. Even more versatile are the color options: the Black Solid and Navy Solid go with any outfit, while the Olive may be more of a fun addition to your fall wardrobe. Shop this coat in men's sizes small to XXL.

$129 at Men's Wearhouse

For a cozy wool jacket: J.Crew Shirt-Jacket in Stretch Wool

At first glance, the Shirt-Jacket in Stretch Wool from J.Crew is a bit unorthodox, but this chore coat-inspired piece plays with our expectations to exciting effect. The shirt-jacket isn’t overwhelmingly bulky or too thin, striking the right balance for a variety of looks. Its stretch-wool blend fits well and keeps you warm without ever feeling overbearing. The three color options—Faded Blackberry, Light Cappuccino and Navy—give you the opportunity to add a pop of color during those dreary chilly mornings. Online, reviewers write about the high quality of the product, with one customer noting: “When it arrived, I tried it on and did not want to take it off. The only issue is, I wish I could buy it in every color.” Shop the style in women’s sizes XXS to XXL.

$268 at J.Crew

For a posh corduroy touch: Banana Republic Corteo Corduroy Chore Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBuVC_0igg2kZ800
Shop Banana Republic’s Corteo Corduroy Chore Coat to look a bit more distinguished. Reviewed / Banana Republic

Corduroy is a fall essential, simultaneously an easy addition to any outfit and a great centerpiece look. And the Corteo Corduroy Chore Coat from Banana Republic checks both of those boxes. Available in two colors, including the autumnal Whiskey Brown shade, in both regular and tall options, the coat is a soft, wide-wale corduroy with the front pockets of a core coat. Most customers say the coat is more of a relaxed fit and can feel a bit warm, so it’s perfect for layering with a chic turtleneck or sweater. Shop in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$175 at Banana Republic

For a softer, understated chore: Madewell Ashgrove Chore Jacket

Dress it up or dress it down, Madewell’s Ashgrove Chore Jacket is as versatile as they come. The cotton jacket drapes across the body and sleeves, relaxing at the hip. The jacket is adjustable, with a waist-defining drawstring. The best part is the Warm Umber color, which lands somewhere in the rusty red-orange category. Overall, the jacket is big on vintage styling while staying just timeless enough to last multiple seasons. This jacket comes in both standard and plus sizes, ranging from women’s XXS to XXL in standard and women’s 1X to 4X in plus.

$145 at Madewell

For a vintage piece: Dickies Reworked Chore Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U17MD_0igg2kZ800
Shop Dickies’ Reworked Chore Coat if you’re looking for something vintage and timeless. Reviewed / Dickies

Featuring four front pockets, an oversized fit and a back vent to promote movement, Dickies’ Reworked Chore Coat is a new take on a classic. The material is durable and the oversized fit makes layering easy on those chillier days. Online, customers rave about the jacket’s shape, Bronze Mist color and feel, with one reviewer writing: “Love the jacket’s style with the big pockets and interior lining.” Another customer notes: “Exactly as pictured and more. I can’t believe the price I got it at.” Shop this chore coat in women’s sizes XS to XL.

$100 at Dickies

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop chore coats and work jackets for fall from J.Crew, Dickies, Madewell and more

