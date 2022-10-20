Read full article on original website
Damian Lillard, Blazers hungry for 4th straight win, clash with Nuggets
Damian Lillard isn’t breaking back in slowly after going 9 1/2 months between regular-season games. Lillard has scored 41 points
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Departs Sunday's game
Gage picked up a hamstring injury during Sunday's contest at Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter, Gage reeled in four of his five targets for 39 yards. He tended to a hamstring injury for the first four weeks of the campaign, so the fifth-year wide receiver may have aggravated the issue.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominates in crushing victory
Doncic finished Saturday's 137-96 victory over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes. Doncic took control of the game early, torching the Mavericks to the tune of 23 first-quarter points. While he did end with a magnificent fantasy line, the fact the game was basically done by halftime meant his playing time was reduced. It's been a frantic start to the season for Doncic, repaying the faith to those who snapped him up early in drafts. In what is obviously a small sample size, Doncic has thus far shot well from the free throw line. If he can maintain an improved stroke, he could very well be in the running for the number one overall player this season.
Rudy Gobert on projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama: 'He's something the world has never seen'
The 2023 NBA Draft is still eight months away, but the No. 1 overall pick has already been determined, regardless of which team wins the draft lottery. Eighteen-year-old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama has taken the basketball world by storm in recent months, solidifying his place as the best prospect in this year's class.
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
Raiders' Derek Carr: Quiet in Sunday's rout
Carr completed 21 of 27 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Texans. He also lost a yard on three carries. While the Raiders posted a season high in points, most of the damage came from Josh Jacobs (three touchdowns) and the defense (a 73-yard interception return for a TD by Duron Harmon), leaving Carr with little to do other than be a game manager. It's only the second time in six games he hasn't tossed multiple TDs, but Carr might need to be a little more productive in what could be a wild Week 8 clash with the Saints.
2022 NFL Week 7 injury roundup: Ryan Tannehill, Breece Hall, DK Metcalf among big names hurt
Injuries happen every week in the NFL, but big-name bruises were especially common across the league in Week 7. Almost no position was left untouched in terms of significant names going down, and one team could be forced to make a change at quarterback depending on additional medical tests. Here...
Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Disappears in loss
Pitts recorded three receptions on five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals. Pitts led the Falcons in targets, though he was still limited as Atlanta stuck to an extremely run-heavy offensive gameplan despite trailing the entire game. That's been a problem for the entire season, as Pitts has at least five targets in only three of his six games this season and has topped 25 receiving yards in a game only once. His struggles can't all be pinned to volume however, as he's also averaged only 5.9 yards per target. The end result has been a very disappointing sophomore campaign for Pitts.
Bengals' La'el Collins: Leaves with injury
Collins (ankle) has exited Sunday's game against the Falcons, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Collins entered the team's medical tent after suffering the injury, but he has since exited and is now standing on the sidelines. Hakeem Adeniji has taken over for Collins at right tackle.
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
Titans' Derrick Henry: Another solid rushing performance
Henry rushed the ball 30 times for 128 yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He added three receptions for 10 yards. The Titans followed a familiar game script, as they took a lead against the Colts and used Henry to run out the clock in the final two quarters. As a result, he reached the 30-carry threshold for the first time this season and surpassed 100 yards for the third consecutive game. Also of note was Henry's ability to pick up chunk gains, as his longest rushes of the day went for 23 and 21 yards -- doubling his number of carries that have gone for 20 or more yards on the season.
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Team-high receiving yardage Sunday
Lamb brought in four of six targets for 70 yards and netted minus-4 yards on one carry in the Cowboys' 24-6 win over the Lions on Sunday. Lamb's receiving yardage total was a team high, while his reception tally was second behind only the team-high five catches secured by Noah Brown and Dalton Schultz. Lamb's first game back with Dak Prescott didn't result in better numbers than he compiled in a couple of his games with Cooper Rush under center, but the third-year receiver naturally should have a chance to reignite his chemistry with the talented quarterback the more they play together moving forward.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Won't play this week
Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, with coach Steve Wilks saying Friday that the quarterback won't be active, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield will miss a second game, and possibly more, despite returning to a limited practice Friday and being listed as...
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Remains heavily involced
Dulcich recorded six receptions on nine targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets. Dulcich was active for his second career game and remained entrenched as Denver's top tight end. He finished tied with Courtland Sutton for second on the team with nine targets and was only out-gained only by Jerry Jeudy. Dulcich worked almost exclusively in short areas of the field, though he did manage a 16-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. He could lose some targets when Russell Wilson (hamstring) is able to return, but Dulcich appears to have quickly integrated himself into the Denver offense.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, seven-assist streak
Kucherov delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders. It extended his point streak to four games (seven assists). Kucherov is still waiting to score his first goal of the season. He has eight apples in six contests so far.
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Fumbles at goal line
Williams rushed 15 times for 79 yards while fumbling twice (losing one) and securing his only target for four yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. In possibly his last game before the return of D'Andre Swift (shoulder), Williams was relatively efficient on the ground but frustratingly fumbled at the one-yard line on his way into the end zone. That miscue, combined with Jared Goff's four turnovers, ruined Detroit's chances of pulling off the upset. While an offensive rebound can likely be expected in Week 8 against the Dolphins given the continued health of the Lions' talented offensive line, Williams could see a downtick in offensive responsibilities with Swift potentially back in the fold.
