Detroit plays Washington for conference matchup
Detroit Pistons (1-2, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Detroit will play. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wizards shot 47.2% from the field and...
Bengals' La'el Collins: Leaves with injury
Collins (ankle) has exited Sunday's game against the Falcons, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports. Collins entered the team's medical tent after suffering the injury, but he has since exited and is now standing on the sidelines. Hakeem Adeniji has taken over for Collins at right tackle.
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Damian Lillard, Blazers hungry for 4th straight win, clash with Nuggets
Damian Lillard isn’t breaking back in slowly after going 9 1/2 months between regular-season games. Lillard has scored 41 points
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Unavailable Saturday
Atkinson (upper body) is not in Saturday's lineup against Nashville, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Despite head coach John Tortorella's early optimism that Atkinson could have made the Opening Night lineup, the 33-year-old will miss his fifth straight game to begin the 2022-23 campaign. The Flyers will be back home Sunday to face the Sharks but Atkinson can be considered out indefinitely until there's more information on his status.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Keeps on collecting tallies
Stamkos scored a goal and was credited with an assist for the low-scoring Lightning, who topped the Panthers 3-2 in overtime Friday. Stamkos, who notched seven of the Lightning's first 11 goals this season, opened the scoring Friday with a power-play marker. The 32-year-old center also helped cap the scoring with an assist on Brayden Point's overtime winner. Stamkos, who added four shots, has scored at least one goal in each of the Lightning's five games. Including his final eight appearances last season, he has compiled 17 goals in his past 13 games.
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, seven-assist streak
Kucherov delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders. It extended his point streak to four games (seven assists). Kucherov is still waiting to score his first goal of the season. He has eight apples in six contests so far.
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Disappears in loss
Pitts recorded three receptions on five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals. Pitts led the Falcons in targets, though he was still limited as Atlanta stuck to an extremely run-heavy offensive gameplan despite trailing the entire game. That's been a problem for the entire season, as Pitts has at least five targets in only three of his six games this season and has topped 25 receiving yards in a game only once. His struggles can't all be pinned to volume however, as he's also averaged only 5.9 yards per target. The end result has been a very disappointing sophomore campaign for Pitts.
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Departs Sunday's game
Gage picked up a hamstring injury during Sunday's contest at Carolina, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter, Gage reeled in four of his five targets for 39 yards. He tended to a hamstring injury for the first four weeks of the campaign, so the fifth-year wide receiver may have aggravated the issue.
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
Sabres' Craig Anderson: First off ice Saturday
Anderson was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, reports Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, indicating he will be in the road crease against Vancouver. Anderson has not played since Opening Night, when he turned aside 35 of 36 shots in a 4-1 win over Ottawa. The 41-year-old netminder looks to have been overtaken for the No. 1 job with the Sabres by Eric Comrie. He will face the Canucks in Vancouver's home opener Saturday. The Canucks have scored 15 goals in five games.
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
Rudy Gobert on projected No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama: 'He's something the world has never seen'
The 2023 NBA Draft is still eight months away, but the No. 1 overall pick has already been determined, regardless of which team wins the draft lottery. Eighteen-year-old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama has taken the basketball world by storm in recent months, solidifying his place as the best prospect in this year's class.
Titans' Derrick Henry: Another solid rushing performance
Henry rushed the ball 30 times for 128 yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He added three receptions for 10 yards. The Titans followed a familiar game script, as they took a lead against the Colts and used Henry to run out the clock in the final two quarters. As a result, he reached the 30-carry threshold for the first time this season and surpassed 100 yards for the third consecutive game. Also of note was Henry's ability to pick up chunk gains, as his longest rushes of the day went for 23 and 21 yards -- doubling his number of carries that have gone for 20 or more yards on the season.
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: Remains heavily involced
Dulcich recorded six receptions on nine targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Jets. Dulcich was active for his second career game and remained entrenched as Denver's top tight end. He finished tied with Courtland Sutton for second on the team with nine targets and was only out-gained only by Jerry Jeudy. Dulcich worked almost exclusively in short areas of the field, though he did manage a 16-yard reception late in the fourth quarter. He could lose some targets when Russell Wilson (hamstring) is able to return, but Dulcich appears to have quickly integrated himself into the Denver offense.
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Summoned from practice squad again
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's contest in Denver, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This is the third time Yeboah has been elevated this season -- he also was brought up in Week 2 and Week 6. The second-year tight end has played just six offensive snaps and has yet to receive a target, but he's also been in on 49 special-teams snaps.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Won't play this week
Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, with coach Steve Wilks saying Friday that the quarterback won't be active, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield will miss a second game, and possibly more, despite returning to a limited practice Friday and being listed as...
