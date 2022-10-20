ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Police: North Carolina shooting suspect had shotgun, handgun

By By GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03v9eM_0igg2f9V00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say the 15-year-old accused of a shooting rampage in North Carolina's capital city that left five people dead last week was found with a handgun and a shotgun when he was arrested.

More details about the shooting emerged from a four-page preliminary report that Raleigh's police chief delivered to the city manager Thursday.

The victims in the Oct. 13 shooting include the suspect's 16-year-old brother and an off-duty city police officer who lived in the Hedingham neighborhood where the shootings began.

Two others were wounded, one critically. The top local prosecutor has said the suspect will be charged as an adult.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL

Man killed in Princeville residential area, no suspects

TARBORO, N.C. — A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off Tolbert Place in Princeville, which is a residential area off U.S. 64. The sheriff's office did...
PRINCEVILLE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Kids and guns: Let these 2 tragic NC incidents serve as a reminder

Americans are deeply divided about guns. But whether we support robust gun rights or would like to see more restrictions on firearms, most of us agree about at least one thing: Unsupervised kids shouldn’t have access to guns. Recent events in North Carolina illustrate why. On Oct. 16 a...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man shot, killed in Edgecombe County homicide, deputies say

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Edgecombe County, deputies say. Deputies said they received a call that a man had been shot off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they got to the scene, they said they found LaMichael Everette, of Tarboro, suffering...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Murder is murder': Rally to hold criminals accountable

RALEIGH, N.C. — Mothers who lost their children to gun violence rallied outside the General Assembly after the shooting in Raleigh calling for steeper penalties for convicted killers. What You Need To Know. Mothers who have lost a child to gun violence gathered outside the General Assembly. They want...
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Family, community say goodbye to Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of an off-duty police officer killed during a North Carolina mass shooting recalled Saturday how she tried to save him after he was shot. “I’m glad you were still with me long enough so that I could kiss your skin while it was still warm,” Jasmin Torres said at the memorial service for Gabriel Torres, 29. “While I could still feel the pulse of your heart.”
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy