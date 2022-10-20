Brighton murder suspect arrested in Trinidad

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A suspect accused of murdering a woman in Brighton was found and arrested in Trinidad on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brighton Police Department said shortly after noon on Wednesday, its officers responded to a hotel along the 15100 block of Brighton Road.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a deceased 28-year-old woman in a hotel room. She has not been identified.

Witnesses told police they saw a Hispanic man fleeing in a black lifted pickup truck with Texas license plates, Brighton police said.

Local jurisdictions were notified to be on the lookout for the vehicle. Shortly after this notification was sent out, Brighton police stopped a black pickup, which matched the witnesses' description, but later determined that the individual was not involved.

Around 3:15 p.m., police in Trinidad — which is about three hours south of Brighton — took 31-year-old Ricardo Perales Cordero into custody. Brighton police determined that there was probable cause to make an arrest and Cordero was transported back to Brighton, where he was booked into the Adams County Jail, police said.

He faces charges of first-degree murder, domestic violence and tampering with evidence. He has not been formally charged.

No other details were available as of 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call the Brighton Police Investigations Unit at 303-655-3703.