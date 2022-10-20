ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Restaurant Week returns Oct. 24, back after two-year hiatus

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oeaON_0igg2Jvd00

Buffalo Restaurant Week returns to Western New York after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The tradition will start on Monday, October 24, and run until Sunday, October 30.

"The people that used to be in it are happy it's back, but also there's
a lot of new restaurants that are out there," Roycroft Inn innkeeper Dan Roycroft said. "This is a chance for them to get out and tell the public what they're made of. It's going to be an exciting week here in Western New York."

Participating restaurants will no longer have to pay to take part in the week. They can decide whether to offer new menu items, prix fixe meals, or a combination.

You can find a list of the participating restaurants, taverns, bistros, and diners, here .

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    spectrumlocalnews.com

    Buffalo Restaurant Week returns Monday

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Restaurant Week returns to the Queen City on Monday. The seven-day event will see eateries serving up signature lunch and dinner dishes, all with special restaurant week pricing. It's an effort to get more people to visit their locally-owned restaurants around the area. "These restaurants...
    BUFFALO, NY
    News 4 Buffalo

    Elmwood Village playground holds grand opening

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Elmwood Village playground had its official grand opening ceremony Saturday. The playground was designed to improve physical and social development. The opening ceremony featured mobile attractions from the Buffalo Zoo, the Buffalo Library and the Buffalo Art Museum.
    BUFFALO, NY
    2 On Your Side

    Restaurant Week is back in Western New York

    BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week is back in Buffalo. Buffalo Restaurant Week runs from October 24-30 and will feature new dishes and prix fixe menus and will be debuting for lunch and dinner. “The people that used to be in...
    BUFFALO, NY
    Power 93.7 WBLK

    Buffalo Restaurant Marks New Location With Amazing Mural

    A local favorite restaurant recently moved to a new location and to christen the new building they commission an amazing mural for the side of their building. Carmine's was a local fixture in East Amherst for many years but just a couple of weeks ago they moved into a new building on Transit road near Main street in Williamsville.
    BUFFALO, NY
    Power 93.7 WBLK

    Is A Mega Carwash Coming To Hamburg?

    On the heels of a new car wash opening on Southwestern Boulevard in Hamburg, it looks like another mega carwash could be opening up soon in the town. It was about a month ago that a new massive carwash open up on Southwestern Boulevard right near South Park Ave in Hamburg. It is located by the Tractor Supply and when they first opened and offered a free wash, the traffic was backup for miles along South Western Boulevard.
    HAMBURG, NY
    WKBW 7 News Buffalo

    Buffalo ReUse Closing

    Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
    BUFFALO, NY
    wnypapers.com

    Citizen of the Year dinner honors those positively impacting Grand Island

    The annual Citizen of the Year Awards dinner, held Oct. 13 at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Niagara Falls, was a success, said Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Eric Fiebelkorn. “The dinner was well attended and was very successful. The honorees this year were fantastic and made the program worthwhile and the success it was.”
    GRAND ISLAND, NY
    News 4 Buffalo

    Buffalo woman stable after Sunday morning shooting

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old Buffalo woman is in stable condition after a shooting early Sunday morning in Buffalo, according to police. Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. at Bailey Avenue and Kermit Avenue, where the woman was struck in the elbow while inside a vehicle. The woman was transported to […]
    BUFFALO, NY
    wnypapers.com

    Discover Runaway Bay: New Youngstown development offers unique amenities

    When it comes desirable living, there are certainly many options to choose from throughout Western New York. From East Aurora to Clarence; Lewiston to Grand Island, the City of Buffalo; the ring suburbs, including Amherst, Lancaster, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Williamsville, Lockport and beyond. One can find wonderful locations to build the home of their dreams. But when it comes to a unique property offering, well, there’s a few that truly stand out over others.
    YOUNGSTOWN, NY
    96.1 The Breeze

    Buffalo Pizzeria Selling Pizza Skulls for Halloween

    In Buffalo, there are a lot of places to get pizza. This place is offering a unique version just in time for Halloween. Buffalo has one pizza place for every 428 people living here. YOu can literally get every style of pizza here: Buffalo, New York City, Chicago deep dish, Detroit, woodfire, sicilian, and the list goes on and on. Ultimately the preferred slice is the Buffalo style which maybe most famously is found at places like Bocce Club, La Nova, Picasso's, Imperial, Blasdell and many, many more. Truthfull those are far from the only good slice sin Buffalo, just some notable ones.
    BUFFALO, NY
    WKBW 7 News Buffalo

    WKBW 7 News Buffalo

    25K+
    Followers
    8K+
    Post
    5M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

     https://www.wkbw.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy