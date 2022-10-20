ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Texas school administrator caught throwing student against wall: ‘My mind just kind of went blank’

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wT4la_0igg2Az600

A concerned mother released surveillance video she obtained from a Texas school showing a teacher throwing her child against a wall after an altercation.

The incident occurred on 29 April at the GOALS Learning Centre in Round Rock, Texas, which is a school for students who suffer from emotional disturbances.

Tatiana Alfano, the child’s mother, told Fox 7 Austin , that the school called her and informed her that her son had fallen and hit his head after yelling at his teachers.

However, her son, 17-year-old Quintin Proctor, told his mother that a school administrator actually threw him into a wall. She requested surveillance video from the school and discovered her son’s version of events was accurate.

The footage shows Quintin in a hallway with two female teachers, with whom he got into a verbal fight. They took him into a "cool down room" where they were joined by a male administrator.

When the two teachers turned to leave, and Quintin tried to follow the women, the administrator was seen grabbing the student and throwing him into a corridor. Quintin hit the ground and slid into a wall.

Quintin lept back to his feet and reeled back several times as though he was going to throw a punch, prompting the female teachers to rush into the corridor to calm Quintin down and separate him from the administrator.

"When I hit the wall, I didn’t really know what to think, like my mind just kind of went blank," Quintin told Fox 7 Austin.

A spokesperson for the school told Fox News that the administrator is no longer on the campus of the school.

"The incident was fully investigated by the district and reported to all appropriate state agencies," the spokesperson said. "The staff member is currently employed by the district but is no longer on a campus. He is assigned to special projects at Central Administration."

The mother said she wanted to share the video because she had heard similar stories from other parents whose children attend the school.

"What happened with Quintin isn’t all that unique or special or rare. It’s just that we happen to have footage of it because these things are generally happening behind closed doors, so now it’s grown, it’s bigger," Ms Alfano told Fox 7 Austin. "We need to do right by all the children. This shouldn’t be happening."

