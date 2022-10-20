Oct. 20 is national ‘Imagine a day without water’ day

PARK CITY, Utah – For many Americans, living without access to clean water is an unfortunate reality. Knowing this, the foundation Imagine a Day Without Water started a nationwide movement, bringing together communities and policymakers to advance equitable water investment.

For one day a year, Americans are urged to turn off their water to support those lacking access to clean and fresh water throughout the country.

In 2019, the US Water Alliance and DigDeep identified that there are two million individuals who experience a lack of access to adequate drinking water and sanitation. Black, Hispanic, Latino, Indigenous, and low-income communities are more likely to experience this lack of water and sanitation than white or affluent communities.

Imagine a Day Without Water began eight years ago to combat this issue, asking people to stand with those who don’t have to imagine a day without water because they live without it today.

In 2022, we have seen dozens of communities—from West Virginia to Florida to New Mexico—experience devastating impacts to their water due to ice storms, heavy rains, flooding, drought, and failing infrastructure. Others experience a day or many days without water due to their inability to pay their water bills.

Imagine A Day Without Water day is attempting to achieve nationwide water equity, water affordability, sustainability, and integrated water management.

In Utah, leaders are commending the Day Without Water and recent efforts to conserve water. “Responsible, sustainable growth will only occur if Utahns work together to conserve water,” said Gov. Cox. “We need to be smarter stewards of this precious resource, and this begins with conservation.”

Imagine a Day Without Water is the community’s chance to show through events, resolutions, student contests, social media engagement, and more how water is essential, invaluable, and in need of more investment by us all.

To learn more about Imagine a Day Without Water or to participate, please refer to the Imagine a Day Without Water website .

