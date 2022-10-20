Irish premier asks for Liz Truss’s successor be selected quickly

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Irish premier has asked that a new British Prime Minister be selected quickly in order to bring about stability in the wake of Liz Truss’s resignation.

In recent days and weeks, Irish ministers had emphasised how Ireland is closely linked to the UK economy and the need for stability ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin told reporters in Brussels that “we would like to see the UK system, within its capacity, to be in a position to have a successor selected as quickly as possible”.

Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney expressed frustration at “being back to instability again”, referring to tensions around the Brexit Protocol and its impact on Northern Ireland .

The resignation of Ms Truss has raised concerns about the progress that had been made on reaching a breakthrough on the Northern Ireland protocol, and on closer relations between the British and Irish governments.

In a statement, Mr Martin said that agreement on the protocol was “ever more urgent” now and that it was “vital” to maintain a close British-Irish relationship.

He said: “Working together to protect the gains of the Good Friday Agreement and to support peace and stability in Northern Ireland continue to be vital responsibilities for the British and Irish Governments, particularly now in the absence of a functioning Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly.

“Substantive EU-UK engagement to reach agreement on outstanding issues around implementation of the Protocol is ever more urgent.

“Britain is Ireland’s closest neighbour and a relationship of partnership between the British and Irish Governments is vital for peace and prosperity on these islands. I remain committed to working with the British Government in this spirit.”

Mr Martin conveyed his best wishes Ms Truss and her family.

Mr Coveney said the “mood music” between Ireland and the UK had been better recently.

“The frustration for us is we are back to instability again, I had the privilege of being foreign minister for five years, in that time I have dealt with six secretaries of state for Northern Ireland, five foreign secretaries and now it’s going to be four prime ministers,” he told RTE.

“And we’re trying to get complex issues negotiated and we’re trying to find compromises in a very heated and difficult political environment, particularly in the context of Northern Ireland.

“From an Irish perspective this isn’t really about the personalities, it’s about stability and about having a partner to negotiate with that can help us solve problems together.

“Unfortunately, part of the consequence of what has happened today is of course more uncertainty for Northern Ireland because, not only will we have a new British prime minister next Friday, but of course if there isn’t an Assembly up and running in Northern Ireland by next Friday, by law, whoever is secretary of state at that time is required to set a date for a new election.”

We, at the moment, don’t see any indication that the latest developments in the United Kingdom are having an impact on the performance of Irish businesses, but it is something that we are monitoring

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe

Speaking minutes after Truss announced her recognition, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that he hoped the engagement on the future of the Northern Ireland Protocol “can continue” despite dramatic political developments at Westminster.

“The political and the economic stability of the United Kingdom is a vital ingredient in the economic prospects of Ireland and indeed of Europe,” the President of the Eurogroup told reporters in Dublin.

“It’s very important to us from a financial market perspective, but it’s very tangibly important to us as a key destination for the sale of Irish goods and Irish services.

“We, at the moment, don’t see any indication that the latest developments in the United Kingdom are having an impact on the performance of Irish businesses, but it is something that we are monitoring.”

He said that Ireland remained “a close friend” of the UK, even through “tough and challenging moments” during the Brexit process.

“The Irish government believes that a very important contribution to deeper economic and political stability in the time ahead would be a successful completion of the process that is under way with regards to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“And if an agreement can be reached, it would be a really strong foundation to a far stronger and more positive-looking relationship between the European Union, the United Kingdom and Ireland,” he said.

The Independent

What’s in store for the next prime minister?

The incoming prime minister will face a daunting set of challenges, exacerbated by the chaotic legacy left by Liz Truss.Here are some of the most pressing issues in the No 10 in-tray before Rishi Sunak or Penny Mordaunt.– The economyInflation is running at a 40-year high of 10.1% according to the latest consumer prices index figures, causing a significant squeeze on household finances.The energy package put in place by Ms Truss will help to ease the pressure on bills and should prevent inflation reaching the peaks that had been predicted, but the new prime minister will need to decide what...
The Independent

Tory leadership timeline: When will we know who is UK’s next prime minister?

Boris Johnson pulled out of the Tory Party leadership contest on Sunday night, bringing an end to his audacious bid to return to No 10 Downing Street just two months after he was forced out by his own ministers following a series of scandals.Mr Johnson claimed to have the 100 backers required to get on the official ballot in the race to replace Liz Truss - who resigned as PM on 20 October after failing to get her premiership back on track in the aftermath of September’s disastrous mini-Budget - but only 54 publicly declared for him.His quitting left...
The Independent

Sunak would be youngest UK prime minister in modern political history

Rishi Sunak will become the youngest UK prime minister in modern political history if he wins the Conservative leadership contest.At 42 he is a year younger than the current record-holder, David Cameron, who was 43 when he became PM in 2010.Tony Blair was also 43 when he became prime minister in 1997, but was a few months older than Mr Cameron at the time both won power.Outgoing prime minister Liz Truss is 47.Only two other PMs since 1900 have taken office below the age of 50 – John Major (47 in 1990) and Harold Wilson (48 in 1964).However, Mr Sunak...
The Independent

Next UK prime minister: Sunak closes in after Johnson balks

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is strong favorite to become Britain’s next prime minister within days — or even hours — after former leader Boris Johnson dropped out of the Conservative Party leadership contest.After the resignation of Liz Truss last week, the governing party is choosing Britain’s third prime minister this year at a time of political turmoil and severe economic challenges. Sunak, 42, is the only candidate with confirmed support from more than 100 lawmakers, the number needed to run in the election. House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt has far fewer expressions of support, but is aiming...
The Independent

‘Bojo: It’s a no’: How papers reported on Boris Johnson dropping out of Tory leadership race

Boris Johnson has dramatically pulled out of the race for 10 Downing Street after admitting he cannot unite the warring Conservative Party.The former prime minister said he had “reached out” to leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt to see if they could work together in the national interest, but it had not proved possible.In a statement, he insisted he had secured the 100 nominations needed to get onto the ballot paper - and that if he stood there was a “very good chance” he would be back in Downing Street by the end of the week.The papers were...
The Independent

Wallace warns Moscow against Ukraine escalation

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned his Russian counterpart against any attempt to escalate the war in Ukraine. Mr Wallace spoke to Sergei Shoigu in a rare telephone call initiated at the request of the Russians, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. According to an MoD readout, Mr Shoigu accused...
The Independent

Johnson comeback was never going to work, Starmer says

Sir Keir Starmer has recalled dropping his head in his hands at the prospect of Boris Johnson running again for No 10, suggesting the comeback was “never going to work”.The Labour leader said his “first sentiment” on hearing Mr Johnson had ruled himself out of the race was that “he didn’t have the numbers” required to secure a spot on the Tory ballot.The former prime minister claimed to have amassed at least 102 nominations, surpassing the all-important threshold of 100, despite lagging far behind rival Rishi Sunak in public declarations.Some at Westminster suspected that he chose to step aside rather...
The Independent

Voices: Labour should be very worried about Rishi Sunak

Unless something even stranger than we’ve become accustomed to happens, Rishi Sunak will soon be prime minister. It’s good news for the country, because he will clean up the mess left by his immediate predecessors, and, as the first premier since Benjamin Disraeli from an ethnic minority background, he is a small, but encouraging symbol of change in a society still disfigured by racism. He’s perfectly able to do the job, and that makes a change.Sunak is bad news for Labour and the opposition parties, and they may as well face up to it. The Tories have got themselves...
The Independent

Pound gains as markets calmed by Boris Johnson quitting race to be prime minister

The pound has gained on the dollar and markets stabilised following news that Boris Johnson will not run in the Tory leadership race. Sterling stood at $1.136 against the dollar on Monday morning. It had risen to $1.139 at around 9pm on Sunday evening after news broke that Mr Johnson had decided not to try to become prime minister. It then dipped slightly before rising again on Monday morning. The FTSE 100 started the day with a 0. 5 per cent rise, pushing it above the 7,000-point mark for the first time in a week. And the gilt market...
The Independent

Penny Mordaunt ‘confident’ of reaching 100 nominations before Tory leadership deadline

Penny Mordaunt is “confident” she will get the 100 nominations needed from Tory MPs to challenge Rishi Sunak for the Tory party leadership, her senior backer has said.Former minister Damian Green said Ms Mordaunt should hit the mark before Monday’s 2pm deadline after Boris Johnson pulled out of the race on Sunday night.“Penny is now looking to make sure she’s above the 100 mark of nominations. Then we can proceed to what will be a civilised discussion between Penny and Rishi,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.Ms Mordaunt had under 30 public backers early on Monday morning, but...
The Independent

Mordaunt in race for support after Johnson’s exit makes Sunak No 10 frontrunner

Rishi Sunak has become the firm frontrunner to be the next prime minister after Boris Johnson ended his comeback bid and rival Penny Mordaunt battled to win sufficient support from Tory MPs.Mr Sunak, a former chancellor, swiftly hit the threshold of 100 nominations from Conservative colleagues ahead of the deadline of 2pm on Monday before commanding the public support of about half the parliamentary party.Ms Mordaunt appears far behind but allies insist they are “confident” she will hit the target, which would see the Commons Leader face off against Mr Sunak in an online ballot of Tory party members.But if...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak – live: Penny Mordaunt scrambles for support as most Tory MPs back rival

Penny Mordaunt faces a frantic drive to gather the 100 supporters needed to get on the ballot in the Tory leadership race with frontrunner Rishi Sunak, who has the backing of more than half of Tory MPs.Boris Johnson’s retreat from the contest last night left Mr Sunak and Ms Mordaunt as the only declared contenders in the contest to succeed Liz Truss.The former chancellor had more than 180 nominations on Monday morning, while the leader of the Commons trailed far behind with a mere 26 public declarations of support as the 2pm deadline for nominations nears.Supporters of Ms Mordaunt...
The Independent

What next for Boris Johnson, the former PM with aspirations to lead again?

Boris Johnson may have withdrawn from the race to be the next prime minister, but there are sure to be questions about what the ex-No 10 resident does next.The 58-year-old had a chance to emulate his political hero, Winston Churchill, and return from the wilderness just seven weeks after leaving Downing Street.It had already been widely rumoured he believed he could make a comeback, and his final speech in No 10 appeared to hint as much with its reference to Cincinnatus, who was recalled from his farm to save ancient Rome from crisis.But Mr Johnson was forced late on Sunday...
The Independent

Snap general election is not in national interest – Scottish Tory MP

A snap general election would not be in the national interest, a Scottish Tory MP has said.Andrew Bowie is backing former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the next Conservative prime minister due to his “proven” track record of acting in a crisis.Based on counts, Mr Sunak has already surpassed the support threshold to stand in the leadership contest and could face Penny Mordaunt for the bid to replace Liz Truss.However, opposition parties have said it would be undemocratic to appoint another Tory leader without going to the public.We need a period of stability and certaintyAndrew BowieHowever, the West Aberdeenshire and...
The Independent

Priti Patel and Michael Gove both back Rishi Sunak for PM

Priti Patel and Michael Gove have come out in support of Rishi Sunak as Conservative leader, as the former chancellor hopes to be declared the next prime minister within hours.The former home secretary – who declared backing for Boris Johnson at the weekend – said she was switching support after the ex-PM pulled out of the race on Sunday night.“In these difficult times for our country we must unite by putting public service first and work together ... With the enormous challenges upon us we must put political differences aside to give Rishi Sunak the best chance of succeeding,”...
The Independent

‘All hell will break loose’: General election impossible to avoid if Rishi Sunak made PM, says Nadine Dorries

Boris Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries said it will be “impossible” to avoid a general election after her former boss pulled out of the Tory leadership contest.The former culture secretary – the uber Johnson loyalist – warned that “all hell would break” lose if favourite Rishi Sunak is installed as prime minister in the coming hours.Fellow Johnson loyalist Sir Christopher Chope also called for a general election – saying the Tory party was becoming “ungovernable”, while Tory peer Zac Goldsmith described an election as “morally unavoidable”.Mr Sunak could be crowned PM today if Penny Mordaunt fails to reach the threshold...
The Independent

Sunak set for coronation as new prime minister, after Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership race

Rishi Sunak looks set for coronation on Monday as the UK’s third prime minister this year after Boris Johnson sensationally pulled out of the race late on Sunday night.Mr Johnson’s retreat leaves Mr Sunak and leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt as the only declared contenders in the contest to succeed Liz Truss, with the former chancellor enjoying an overwhelming lead in endorsements from Tory MPs.The former prime minister’s withdrawal from the contest is a significant humiliation, after he authorised allies to brief that he was ready to return to Downing Street less than two months after his ejection...
The Independent

Sunak could be declared next PM within hours after Johnson abandons bid

Rishi Sunak could be declared the next prime minister within hours after Boris Johnson ruled himself out of the race for No 10, with uncertainty over rival Penny Mordaunt’s prospects of securing sufficient support from MPs.Tory MPs will choose who they want to be their new leader in the first stage of the contest on Monday, should both remaining candidates get the 100 nominations required to reserve a place on the ballot.If Ms Mordaunt falls short of this total by the deadline of 2pm, or pulls out of the contest, Mr Sunak will take charge of the party without the...
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian state TV presenter probed over call for drowning of children

A Russian TV presenter has apologised after calling for Ukrainian children to be drowned, as Moscow’s investigative committee said it was investigating his remarks.In a show last week on state-run broadcasterRT, presenter Anton Krasovsky said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been “thrown straight into a river with a strong current” and drowned.Ukraine said on Sunday that RT was an inciter of genocide and should be banned worldwide.Margarita Simonyan, RT editor-in-chief, said she had suspended Krasovsky because of his “disgusting” comments, adding that no one at RT shared his views.It comes after...
The Independent

