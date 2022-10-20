Read full article on original website
Timpson councilman dies after crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson Councilman died in a crash in Nacogdoches on Wednesday, according to the city of Timpson. Charleston Johnson, the Timpson Mayor Pro Tem, said in a Facebook post the city lost a man who cared for his community and wanted to see it flourish. Kenneth Walker, 61, passed away after […]
18-wheeler wreck leaves driver hospitalized
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of an 18 wheeler wreck that left the driver hospitalized. The wreck took place early morning on I-20@603 Westbound. Hallsville Fire Department also responded to the call and were...
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
Crews respond to structure fire south of Kilgore
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A structure on CR 152 N near Kilgore has been “fully involved with fire” according to the Rusk County OEM. Kilgore, New London and Overton fire crews have responded to a structure fire in the 9000 block of CR 152 N. The OEM states the structure is not occupied, and the Rusk County Electric Cooperative is responding to assist with disconnecting power to the residence.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that three vehicles, two commercial vehicles, and a truck towing a trailer were involved in the crash that happened in the 1700 block of SW Stallings Drive at around 8:54 a.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving 18-wheeler causes delays in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, TEXAS (KETK) – A crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-20 in Harrison County is causing traffic delays, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash was reported on I-20 at 603 westbound, and drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. “Hallsville Fire Department and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department are on scene assisting […]
Officials ID Timpson man killed in 3-car crash involving log truck in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Timpson man was killed in a three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said a preliminary investigation found a 2006 Peterbilt pulling a car hauler was traveling south on Highway 59, also known as Stallings Drive, “when it attempted to make a U-turn from an improper lane.” A log […]
Head-on collision sends several to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue. Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Smith County officials identify victim in fatal fire
Officials have released the identity of a person who died in a mobile home fire Thursday morning in Smith County. Kenneth Delbert Hilton was found dead in the mobile home in the 16800 block of Lakeway Circle in Flint around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office.
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
Officials searching for suspect in San Augustine County
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect with multiple felony warrants in the area of Highway 21 and Spur 85. According to authorities, Bryan Aleck Krolczyk is white, five foot 10, 190 pounds, has shoulder length “sandy blonde” hair and was last observed wearing tan pants and a […]
Major crash leads to rush hour back-up on I-20
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler put the brakes on the evening commute in Bossier City Friday. It happened near the Hamilton Road exit. Both eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was back up across the river to I-49 in Shreveport. Louisiana State Police are urging...
An accident has occurred on I-20 at 603 Westbound
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed down roadways in Harrison County. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, patrol officers and Texas DPS troopers arrived at the scene which occurred on I-20 at 603 Westbound. The Hallsville Fire Department and the West Harrison Volunteer...
1 person dead after major crash in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Nacogdoches Police are currently investigating a fatal crash involving three vehicles Wednesday morning. The police confirmed one person died on the scene by the Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2. The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Kenneth Walker from Timpson. An initial investigation indicates...
I-20E shut down in Bossier City due to tractor-trailer fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Part of Interstate 20 is shut down in Bossier City due to a tractor-trailer fire late Friday afternoon in the eastbound lanes. According to Louisiana State Police, both eastbound lanes are closed at Hamilton Road (Exit 20A), while Bossier City police assist with traffic control because of the 18-wheeler.
Marshall woman arrested in stabbing, officials say
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall woman was arrested on Wednesday after a reported stabbing, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies are “currently working on a stabbing” on Foster Drive and the victim was transported to a Longview hospital. The suspect, who officials identified as Emily Roberts, 31, was arrested for […]
Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
No injures reported after Longview ISD bus involved in crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — No injuries were reported after a Longview ISD bus was involved in a wreck Thursday afternoon. Bus No. 23, which was carrying students from Judson Middle School, was involved in a crash near the intersection of Judson and George Richey roads, Longview ISD said. All the...
