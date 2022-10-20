ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo PD respond to hostage situation at local hotel

By Cat Keenan, David Gay, Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

Update (Friday, 8:20 a.m.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released an incident report in the wake of a Thursday afternoon SWAT-involved standoff in the 2100 block of South Coulter Street.

According to the department report, 51-year-old Tony Len Nichols was arrested on a charge of alleged “Unlawful Restraint and Deadly Conduct” after an hours-long incident at an Amarillo hotel on Thursday afternoon. Amarillo police said that officers responded to the 2100 block of South Coulter Street at around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday after a call about a man allegedly yelling and waving a gun in the parking lot. Police said the suspect, whom police identified as Nichols, returned to his hotel room and refused to open the door and made threats to officers.

Another call came from the room while officers were speaking with Nichols, according to the police report, from a woman who claimed to be inside the room. The woman allegedly told dispatch that she was not allowed to leave the room and that Nichols was armed with a gun.

Amarillo police said that the department SWAT team was called to the scene, and a hostage negotiation team was able to communicate with Nichols and get him to release the woman, although he refused to exit the room. The department said that SWAT officers “introduced chemical irritant into the room” and Nichols allegedly began to fire his gun. SWAT officers were reported to have continued with the chemical irritant until Nichols surrendered.

Update (6:55 p.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) report that the hostage situation at 2108 south Coulter has been resolved. Officials state that a 51-year-old male exited the hotel room and is now in custody. APD also adds that the scene is safe.

Update (2:35 p.m.)

According to officials with the Amarillo Police Department on the scene, officers were called to the La Quinta Inn in west Amarillo around 12:40 p.m. Thursday on a possible hostage situation. Officers reported that there was a man who had a gun with a woman inside the hotel that he was refusing to let out.

Once officers arrived on the scene, the SWAT team and negotiators were called. Once negotiators were on the scene, they were able to speak with the man and get the woman out. Officials said that the man is still inside the building and is believed to be armed. Officials stressed that officers will continue to be on the scene until the situation is safe.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department have been called to a local hotel on a weapons call Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the La Quinta Inn at 2108 south Coulter on a weapons call. Officials stressed that the department’s Critical Incident Response Team has been called to the scene.

A crew from MyHighPlains.com is on the way and this story will be updated once more information is provided.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

