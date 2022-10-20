ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lawyers for ex-Teamsters boss John Coli Sr. ask for probation in extortion case, citing cooperation against state senator

By Jason Meisner, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJlWY_0igg1LaS00
John Coli Sr., 59, former Teamsters union boss in Chicago, walks out of court after pleading guilty to extortion at Dirksen U.S. Courthouse on July 30, 2019. Camille Fine/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Lawyers for former Teamsters union boss John Coli Sr. have asked for a sentence of probation and home incarceration for extorting a Chicago film studio boss, citing his poor health and cooperation that helped federal investigators secure a ghost-payrolling conviction against state Sen. Thomas Cullerton.

In a memo filed late Wednesday, Coli’s attorneys said the 19-month prison term requested by prosecutors doesn’t take into account Coli’s passionate stewardship of his union, his advocacy for the growth of the film industry in the city, and the fact that Coli suffered a serious heart attack just eight months ago.

The 30-page filing also details the back story behind Coli’s relationship with Cinespace Studio President Alex Pissios, who made secret recordings of Coli threatening a union strike on set if Pissios failed to pay him $25,000 in monthly extortion money.

“We’ll shut it down tomorrow,” Coli said on one recording, according to court records. “I will (expletive) have a picket line up here and everything will stop.”

Coli’s attorneys, Joseph Duffy and Robin Waters, wrote that while Coli regrets making the statement, Pissios was well aware that Coli had no authority to call a strike. In fact, they wrote, “the bargaining agreement in place explicitly prohibited the Teamsters from any such strike, picket, boycott or other similar effort to interfere with the studio.”

“Thus, while Mr. Coli certainly regrets making the statement, it was empty bluster and bravado,” the filing stated.

Coli, for years a politically connected and nationally known fixture in the Teamsters, pleaded guilty in July 2019 to one count each of receiving illegal payments and filing a false income tax return, admitting he extorted a total of $325,000 from Pissios.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer on Wednesday.

In a sentencing memo last week, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu wrote that Coli’s extortion was “prolonged, calculated and deliberate,” involving regular bribe payments in “envelopes bursting with wads” of $25,000 in cash.

Coli also “milked his position as a union official” in other ways over the years, netting him more than a half a million dollars in benefits, including meals in Las Vegas, box seats at baseball and football games and the use of a yacht and two-person crew to cruise around the Italy, the prosecution filing stated.

“This was not some technical violation of the statute; Coli did not receive small knickknacks, chocolates or promotional products,” Bhachu wrote in the 19-page memo. “The picture painted here is not of a moment’s indiscretion, or one bad decision, but rather a conscious, prolonged effort by defendant Coli to exploit his position of trust for private gain.”

Federal sentencing guidelines called for up to about three years behind bars. Coli should be given a significant break, however, because of his cooperation against Cullerton, according to the government filing.

Cullerton was sentenced in June to a year in federal prison for pocketing more than a quarter of a million dollars in salary and benefits from the Teamsters with Coli’s blessing, despite doing little or no work.

The news of Coli’s cooperation in 2019 made waves in Illinois political circles since Coli had used his national position with the Teamsters to hold sway with some of the city and state’s most powerful elected officials — including former House Speaker Michael Madigan, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, ex-Gov. Pat Quinn and his successor Bruce Rauner.

It also marked an abrupt turnabout for Coli, who for years basked in an old-school image of an immovable force, thumbing his nose at investigators.

Coli once told a lawyer in sworn testimony to “Go (expletive) yourself.” He dodged controversy for years — from suspicious appointments to state boards to allegations of organized crime ties — often accusing his accusers of using overzealous investigative tactics.

His attitude was also evident in the secret conversations recorded by Pissios, including one where he was asked if he’d told anyone about the arrangement they had.

“Are you crazy? There is nobody,” Coli responded, according to a transcript filed by prosecutors. “Never. My kids, my wife. Nobody. ... You can cut my fingers off, I wouldn’t talk.”

In their filing, however, Coli’s attorneys painted the former labor leader as a driving force behind the state’s flourishing film industry, which “has generated massive spending, revenues, and job creation.”

“Mr. Coli played a key role in fostering this enormous economic growth in Chicago and Illinois,” his attorneys wrote.

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Former AT&T Illinois president pleads not guilty in alleged scheme to sway House Speaker Michael Madigan, while company confirms cooperation deal

The former president of AT&T Illinois pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges alleging he orchestrated and approved a scheme to funnel payments to an associate of then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in exchange for the speaker’s help passing legislation important to the company. Paul La Schiazza, 65, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury last week with ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
The Hill

665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters. Grassley said the whistleblower — whom he did not name — provided an internal Justice Department report that indicated the employees left...
Chicago Tribune

Darren Bailey’s uphill candidacy for farmers, cops and Illinoisans who feel ‘pushed aside’

In his thick country drawl, Darren Bailey stood at a lectern clutching a microphone, trying to convince a crowd in his rural home base of southern Illinois that he speaks their language. “I’m a farmer. This is an agricultural fair. How many farmers do I have out here with me today?” Bailey asked in late August at the Du Quoin State Fair as several people raised their hands. “All right. You ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Conservative New York sheriffs refuse to enforce gun rules in latest blow after Supreme Court concealed carry ruling

At least half a dozen sheriffs in New York’s largely conservative upstate region are refusing to enforce a recently passed concealed carry law, the latest blow after both the US Supreme Court and a federal court struck down key pieces of anti-gun violence legislation in the Empire State.The concealed carry law, passed in July after the high court shredded a century-old New York gun law in June, prevents people from carrying concealed weapons in “sensitive” areas like religious centres, health facilities, schools, subways and stadiums.Sheriffs in counties across the state have decided to make enforcing the law a low...
MICHIGAN STATE
nativenewsonline.net

Department of Justice Files Lawsuit Against Grand Gateway Hotel

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, alleging the company violated the civil rights of Native Americans. The DOJ alleges that the Grand Gateway Hotel and Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino discriminated against Native American...
RAPID CITY, SD
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy