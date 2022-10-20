ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD still searching for vehicles in deadly hit-and-run

By Sarah Ferguson
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SS5kB_0igg1GAp00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to search for two vehicles, that are wanted in connection with a crash that killed a bicyclist in September near Palmer Park. At this point, CSPD said that no arrests have been made.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10:07 p.m. officers were called to the 3600 block of Maizeland Road, which is between North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road, for a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

>>CSPD asking for help identifying vehicles and drivers after bicyclist dies in crash

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead in the roadway, who was later identified as 33-year-old David Baker of Colorado Springs, by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. CSPD also discovered a bicycle on the road that appeared to have been run over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X18sP_0igg1GAp00
Courtesy: David Baker, victim photo provided by family to CSPD

CSPD said the investigation showed that Baker was riding a bicycle west on Maizeland Road from Academy Blvd., “with no visible lights or marking on the bicycle.,” when a vehicle driving westbound allegedly hit Baker and knocked him down in the roadway.

CSPD said the driver turned around and was parked facing east, when a second car traveling east on Maizeland Road apparently hit and ran over Baker, before leaving the area.

>>Victim identified in fatal crash near UCCS

Shortly after the second car, police say a third car traveling east on Maizeland Road also allegedly hit and ran over Baker before leaving the area. Police said at this point in the investigation, speed does not appear to be a factor.

According to CSPD, this is the 43rd fatal crash in Colorado Springs so far in 2022. At this same time last year, there were 38 fatal crashes in Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

2 arrested for attempted homicide and robbery in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two suspects were arrested late Saturday night and charged with attempted homicide and robbery, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 10:40 p.m. Saturday police officers were dispatched to a robbery at a business in the 2700 block of Shasta Drive in the Springs. There were reports of shots The post 2 arrested for attempted homicide and robbery in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man injured in stabbing, police search for suspect

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for a suspect in a stabbing who injured a victim during an argument Saturday night, on Oct. 22. At approximately 10:13 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Willamette and Washsatche Avenue on reports of a stabbing. The victim had approached the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 killed in motorcycle crash in west Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A rider was killed in Pueblo County Saturday night after he was thrown from his motorcycle. State Patrol says the motorcyclist was riding in the shoulder on eastbound Highway 50 when he scraped the side of a car, causing him to lose control of his bike and rear-end another vehicle.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Springs police: Suspect shot by employee during robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robbery suspect was injured while exchanging gunfire with an employee during a hold-up Saturday night. Police say the suspect and companion went into a store in the 1700 block of Shasta Drive just before 10:45 p.m. intending to rob it. “Multiple shots were fired...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

2 arrested following armed robbery at business

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two men were arrested and charged following an armed robbery at a business Saturday night on Oct. 22, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). 21-year-old Marco Ortega and 22-year-old Hale Abundio Poloa were both arrested and charged with attempted homicide and robbery. Police said one of the suspects had multiple […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Wrong way driver kills woman on I-25

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal crash after a woman died from being hit by a wrong-way driver on I-25, early Sunday morning on Oct. 23. CSP was notified of a fatal crash near milepost 149 by Colorado Springs city limits at 12:15 a.m. Early reports stated that a vehicle […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

5-vehicle crash investigation on East Platte Avenue

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a five-vehicle traffic crash that occurred after a CSPD cruiser collided with another vehicle Saturday morning on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:42 a.m., CSPD was responding to an assault in progress near the corner of E. Platte and Iowa Avenue. Officers had activated emergency […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police identify suspects of storage unit burglary

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects responsible for a series of burglaries at a storage unit that occurred on Oct. 16. MSPD estimated the suspects stole around $1,000 to $2,000 worth of goods from the storage units near Serpentine Drive and […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man dead following motorcycle crash on Colorado 50

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported that a man was killed on Colorado 50 after being ejected from his motorcycle, Saturday night on Oct. 22. At approximately 9:16 p.m., CSP received reports of a fatal crash on Colorado 50 west of Pueblo. An investigation found that a 44-year-old motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Woman dies in crash after man drove wrong way on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman died in a crash after a man drove the wrong way on I-25. Just after midnight Sunday, troopers say a 2015 Chrysler 300, driven by a 23-year-old man, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-25 near the North Academy exit. Troopers say the driver hit a 2020 Hyundai Kona head on, driven by a 39-year-old woman, who died at the hospital.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Driver hits power line pole, Union Boulevard closed

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a traffic crash after a driver crashed into a power line pole, early Sunday morning on Oct. 23. Robert Schmalz, 48, was cited for Careless Driving, Roadways Laned for Traffic and Driving Under the Influence. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers were called to the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Motorcyclist dies in crash on MLK Bypass Saturday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the MLK Bypass Saturday evening. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the MLK Bypass, where the roadway transitions to E. Fountain Blvd. The motorcyclist died on scene. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect arrested after 2 separate fires at Walmart on 8th Street

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested the suspect in connection to two separate suspicious fires that occurred at a Walmart located on South 8th Street. At approximately 7 p.m., 43-year-old David E. Harris was located at the New Hope Shelter and taken into custody on Friday, Oct. 21. The Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Multi-vehicle crash in east Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded multi-vehicle crash involving a Colorado Springs police vehicle occurred in east Colorado Springs on Saturday morning. Police said an officer was responding to an assault in progress with lights and sirens on when the car involved in that assault tried to clear the intersection at North Circle Drive and East Platte Avenue and caused a chain reaction with two other cars.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Wrong way driver arrested on I-25, police say

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man after he allegedly drove south in the northbound lanes of I-25 late Thursday, Oct. 20. According to CSPD, at around 11:15 p.m. officers were called to the area of I-25 and East Woodmen Road on reports of a sedan driving southbound in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Home shooting leaves woman dead in Pueblo County

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting at a home in rural southwest Pueblo County that occurred Friday night on Oct. 21. At around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 4700 block of Bergemann Road on reports of possible shots fired. When deputies arrived they […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

1 woman dead after head-on collision near Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A fatal car crash left one woman dead on Interstate 25 near Colorado Springs early Sunday morning. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), a Chrysler 300 was traveling northbound in southbound traffic when it collided head on with a Hyundai Kona right after midnight Sunday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs bicyclist, run over by multiple vehicles in hit-and-run crash, identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are still searching for two of the three vehicles involved in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist dead. On Sept. 27, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Maizeland Rd. at 10:07 regarding an auto versus pedestrian hit-and-run crash. At the scene, police found a body in the The post Colorado Springs bicyclist, run over by multiple vehicles in hit-and-run crash, identified appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD says boy at fault for crash near high school

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) provided an update on the crash near Doherty High School that occurred on Thursday, October 20. According to CSPD, on Thursday, around 1:30 p.m., a boy from Doherty High School was hit by a truck while crossing Barnes Road from Doherty High School. The boy was […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy