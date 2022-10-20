Read full article on original website
Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Lachish
“And Joshua passed on from Libnah, and all Israel with him, to Lachish, and encamped against it, and fought against it. And G-d delivered Lachish into the hand of Israel; and he took it on the second day, and smote it with the edge of the sword, and all of the souls that were in it (Joshua 10: 31-32)”
Fatah Forces Jerusalem Arab Stores to Strike in Solidarity with Terrorist
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked: “Those who take part in solidarity strikes called by terror orgs are terror supporters.”. Arab merchants throughout eastern Jerusalem, including the Old City of Jerusalem and the road leading to the Kotel (Western Wall) from Jaffa Gate, closed their doors on Thursday, striking in solidarity for the dead terrorist Udai Tamimi.
INTO THE FRAY: The Perils of Palestine: A Multi-Dimensional, Multifarious Menace to Israel
“It is difficult to imagine any other issue for which the international media have been so successfully exploited—from the point of view of the Arabs—as has the Palestinian issue. Not since the time of Dr. Goebbels [Head of the Nazi Propaganda Machine], there has ever been a case in which continual repetition of a lie has borne such great fruits…”– Prof. Amnon Rubinstein, in Palestinian Lies“, Haaretz, 30 July, 1976.
UN Commission: Israeli ‘Occupation’ is Illegal
The U.N. Human Rights Council’s open-ended Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel released its first report to the General Assembly on Thursday, deeming the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria illegal under international law. The report found what it called the “occupation” to be illegal “due to its permanence...
Larry’s Letters: Australian Position on Jerusalem
Please permit me to comment on your government’s position regarding the legitimacy of any part of Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel. As I understand it, your policy is that recognition will only be forthcoming if the Palestinians and Israelis are successful in negotiating a solution to their conflict.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song. Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Bordering on Chaos
My late father-in-law was a 13-year-old orphaned Holocaust survivor from Holland when he immigrated to America in 1947. He barely knew English and hadn’t a penny in his pocket. There were no social services ready to greet him and help him acclimate. No child welfare services advocated on his behalf to assure that medical, mental-health, nutritional and educational benefits were provided for him.
‘Lions’ Den’ Terrorist Blown Up in Shechem
Terrorist Tamer Kilani, 33, a known security criminal and one of the leaders of the Aren Al-Aswad (Lions’ Den), was killed at dawn on Sunday when an explosive device blew up a motorcycle in the old city of Shechem. The IDF has not claimed responsibility for the assassination. In...
Ukraine hospital's staff fight dark memories of occupation
IZIUM, Ukraine — (AP) — The doctors are preparing for cold days in the basement. They already spent four months performing surgeries there this year, from the war's early days until well into the Russian occupation of Izium. At least they can expect the generator to have a...
Labor Leader Merav Michaeli Withheld New Transport Plans for Judea and Samaria, Says It Won’t Be Part of Israel’
The leader of Israel’s Labor Party, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, is continuing with her alienation of Israeli voters, particularly those living in Judea and Samaria. Speaking with a focus group held by Israel’s Channel 12 as part of a special broadcast Saturday Night on “Weekend News,” Michaeli told audience...
Israel Mandates Climate Action Plans for All Ministries
The Israeli cabinet approved a new climate plan on Sunday that will require its government ministries to submit action plans by 2023 that will detail preparations to “meet the climate crisis.”. The move comes ahead of the upcoming United Nations Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Conference slated for November 6-18. “We...
