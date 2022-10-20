ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Lachish

“And Joshua passed on from Libnah, and all Israel with him, to Lachish, and encamped against it, and fought against it. And G-d delivered Lachish into the hand of Israel; and he took it on the second day, and smote it with the edge of the sword, and all of the souls that were in it (Joshua 10: 31-32)”
The Jewish Press

Fatah Forces Jerusalem Arab Stores to Strike in Solidarity with Terrorist

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked: “Those who take part in solidarity strikes called by terror orgs are terror supporters.”. Arab merchants throughout eastern Jerusalem, including the Old City of Jerusalem and the road leading to the Kotel (Western Wall) from Jaffa Gate, closed their doors on Thursday, striking in solidarity for the dead terrorist Udai Tamimi.
The Jewish Press

INTO THE FRAY: The Perils of Palestine: A Multi-Dimensional, Multifarious Menace to Israel

“It is difficult to imagine any other issue for which the international media have been so successfully exploited—from the point of view of the Arabs—as has the Palestinian issue. Not since the time of Dr. Goebbels [Head of the Nazi Propaganda Machine], there has ever been a case in which continual repetition of a lie has borne such great fruits…”– Prof. Amnon Rubinstein, in Palestinian Lies“, Haaretz, 30 July, 1976.
The Jewish Press

UN Commission: Israeli ‘Occupation’ is Illegal

The U.N. Human Rights Council’s open-ended Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel released its first report to the General Assembly on Thursday, deeming the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria illegal under international law. The report found what it called the “occupation” to be illegal “due to its permanence...
The Jewish Press

Larry’s Letters: Australian Position on Jerusalem

Please permit me to comment on your government’s position regarding the legitimacy of any part of Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel. As I understand it, your policy is that recognition will only be forthcoming if the Palestinians and Israelis are successful in negotiating a solution to their conflict.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
The Jewish Press

Bordering on Chaos

My late father-in-law was a 13-year-old orphaned Holocaust survivor from Holland when he immigrated to America in 1947. He barely knew English and hadn’t a penny in his pocket. There were no social services ready to greet him and help him acclimate. No child welfare services advocated on his behalf to assure that medical, mental-health, nutritional and educational benefits were provided for him.
The Jewish Press

‘Lions’ Den’ Terrorist Blown Up in Shechem

Terrorist Tamer Kilani, 33, a known security criminal and one of the leaders of the Aren Al-Aswad (Lions’ Den), was killed at dawn on Sunday when an explosive device blew up a motorcycle in the old city of Shechem. The IDF has not claimed responsibility for the assassination. In...
The Jewish Press

Israel Mandates Climate Action Plans for All Ministries

The Israeli cabinet approved a new climate plan on Sunday that will require its government ministries to submit action plans by 2023 that will detail preparations to “meet the climate crisis.”. The move comes ahead of the upcoming United Nations Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Conference slated for November 6-18. “We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy