Loxahatchee Groves, FL

Lion Country Safari welcomes new baby zebra

By Scott Sutton
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
Lion Country Safari welcomed a new bundle of joy last weekend!

Officials at the wildlife preserve, located west of Loxahatchee Groves, announced Thursday that a baby plains zebra was born on Sunday.

The foal and mom are visible to guests from their cars in the Hwange section of the safari, along with the rest of the zebra herd.

Lion Country Safari, which opened in 1967, is home to the largest herd of zebra on record in the United States with nearly 60 zebras under its care.

A baby zebra was born at Lion Country Safari on Oct. 16, 2022.

Zebras give birth to one foal that weighs between 55 to 88 pounds after a gestation period of 11 to 13 months.

Baby zebras are born with soft, fuzzy fur and white and brown stripes and each zebra's stripe pattern is unique. Foals can walk and run within approximately an hour after birth.

Plains zebras are listed as near threatened with a decreasing population by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Lion Country Safari is Florida's largest drive-through safari, home to hundreds of animals roaming wide open natural habitats in large herds.

