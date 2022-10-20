ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca police asking for assistance locating missing vulnerable adult

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
West Seneca police need your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Police said 27-year-old Eric Czechowski has not been seen since Wednesday. He was last seen on Burch Avenue and based on limited cell tower data he is believed to still be on foot in the West Seneca and South Buffalo area but may be headed towards Depew.

According to police, Czechowski may be in mental health crisis and is in need of his medication.

Czechowski is described as 5' 7" tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and a beard that is currently longer and thicker than pictured above. He is believed to be wearing black pants and a black hoodie with a thin black jacket over it and blue and orange slides with black socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 716-674-2280 or dial 911. Complaint #22-018931.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

