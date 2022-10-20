Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State sweeps weekend opponents, secures spot in Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Caden Curry Crushes the Soul of Iowa's Punter
It took 30 minutes of gameplay for Ohio State's offense to solve the enigma of Iowa's defense. Once solved, the Buckeyes set a program record by defeating their sixth straight opponent by 29 or more points. With Ryan Day's team in control during the second half, 10 freshmen were rewarded with playing time in Ohio State's 54-10 beatdown of Iowa.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI reveals prediction for Ohio State-Penn State ranked battle in Week 9
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the winner of the B1G East battle that is set to take place between Ohio State and Penn State. The Nittany Lions will have a chance against another top 10 team on Saturday. Penn State recovered after the Michigan loss with a blowout out win...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day appreciative of 'good challenge' from Iowa defense in Week 8
Ryan Day and the Buckeyes whipped Iowa 54-10 on Saturday in Columbus. In a change of pace, the Buckeye offense struggled in the first half, while the defense dominated. The offense was responsible for turning the ball over, ending several drives in field goals rather than touchdowns in the first half.
saturdaytradition.com
Desmond Howard has Ohio State on list of rising, falling stocks following Week 8 action
Desmond Howard put out his list of teams that are trending in the right and wrong directions after what happened in Week 8. Ohio State was the only B1G team to make his list. After the 54-10 win over Iowa Howard sees Ohio State as a team that is trending upwards. His other risers were Oregon, Tulane, and Liberty. The flip side had Syracuse, Ole Miss, UCLA, and UCF.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade Stover hurdles Iowa defender on huge play for Buckeyes
Cade Stover showed off his athleticism against Iowa. He hurdled an Iowa player on his way to a 20-yard gain. Ohio State scored on the same drive as Stover’s hurdle. C.J. Stroud found Mitch Rossi in the end zone on fourth down. Ohio State has dominated Iowa so far in the second half.
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy Eichenberg capitalizes with pick-6 off head-scratching interception from Spencer Petras
Tommy Eichenberg and the Buckeye defense provided Ohio State with a spark near the end of the first half. With the offense of the Buckeyes stalling out multiple times in the first 30 minutes, Ohio State’s defense provided a game-changing play against Iowa. Backed up against their own end...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State updates injury report ahead of Week 8 vs. Iowa, 14 Buckeyes listed as out
Ohio State will play today’s Week 8 game against Iowa without 14 players on the active roster. The injury report was updated ahead of the game and there will be several key players out for Ohio State. Fortunately for Ohio State, star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was cleared to...
saturdaytradition.com
Spencer Petras throws interception on first play of the game vs. Ohio State
Spencer Petras got things started off against Ohio State. The only problem was he threw an interception on the first play of the game. Things are not off to a great start for Iowa in Columbus. That is now Petras’ fourth interception on the year. He also has just 2 touchdowns in 2022. Petras was intercepted by Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day shares initial reaction to Ohio State's blowout win over Iowa
Ryan Day’s team went down on the scoreboard during the first quarter against Iowa. Ohio State responded well and came away with the victory in a 54-10 beatdown of Iowa. Iowa took an early lead thanks to a scoop-and-score in the first half following a sack on C.J. Stroud. The offense quickly recovered and managed to go into halftime up 26-10.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer, Brady Quinn make case for Ohio State as best team in the country on Big Noon Kickoff
Urban Meyer and Brady Quinn are in agreement that Ohio State is the best team in the country right now. The Big Noon Kickoff Show is in Columbus for the B1G clash between the Buckeyes and Iowa on Saturday. The Buckeyes are currently ranked No. 2 behind defending national champions Georgia. But, according to Meyer and Quinn, there’s plenty of evidence that the Buckeyes should be at the top.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: NCAA should reinstate TV bans to counter Iowa football problem
We’ve seen enough. Literally. It’s time for someone to intervene and take Iowa football games off of American television airwaves until further notice. Iowa’s 54-10 loss at Ohio State on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff was the final straw. Advertisers should threaten to pull their commercials if they have the misfortune of being paired with the Hawkeyes, because Brian Ferentz’s offense alienates millions of viewers.
247Sports
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
saturdaytradition.com
FOX's Big Noon Kickoff announces first-ever visit to B1G program
FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff is on the move and announced its Week 9 location on Saturday. In Week 8, the popular pre-game show was on location in Columbus for a matchup between Iowa and Ohio State. While that game stayed close at halftime, the Buckeyes quickly found their groove after the break to roll to a huge blowout win.
saturdaytradition.com
TBDBITL produces brilliant joint halftime show with Iowa marching band during Week 8
Ohio State was serving up a beatdown of Iowa on Saturday, but the bands came together to create one amazing halftime show. Playing Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer”, the bands choreographed a synchronized show featuring two moving “dancers” comprised of band members. Watch the full number below.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Ferentz bristles with reporter over possible change of Iowa's offensive coordinator, his son
Kirk Ferentz and Iowa’s struggles on offense have gone on for a while, and the fact that the offensive coordinator is the Iowa coach’s son only makes the situation more complicated. Ferentz is routinely asked about Brian Ferentz’ status, but has stuck with him. The topic came up...
WHIZ
Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard
The Tornadoes finish the season 8-2 and will be in the state playoffs for the first time since 2009. Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.
columbusfreepress.com
Why won’t Columbus, Ohio, grow up?
This essay grows from an informal conversation over coffee with a friend. As I criticized the former mayor, but far more influential chair of the self-appointed and uncontrolled Downtown Development Commission’s unembarrassed promotion of an imaginary non-plan for a fictional downtown in 2040, they looked at me and asked: why can’t this city accept itself and build on what it is?
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Pizza In Columbus
Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
WHIZ
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
