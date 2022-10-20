Read full article on original website
Related
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Google's money churning ad engine sputters in rough economy
Google parent Alphabet on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings that fell short of market expectations as belts tightened in the digital ad market that drives its revenue. Alphabet shares slipped 6.8 percent to $97.35 in after-market trades that followed the release of the earnings report.
I’m a Beauty Writer & These Are My Top Picks From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We know — it feels a little too early for holiday shopping. But love it or hate it, the holidays and gift-giving season are right around the corner. Luckily, Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul preview sale is already live and the deals are seriously good, so good you’ll want to buy a few products for friends, family and yourself. There’s a ton of skincare, some makeup, nail polish and tools, fragrances, men’s products and so much more on sale. It can...
Spotify Takes Aim At Apple Over Audiobooks Launch on App Store
Spotify is ramping up its fight with Apple over app store regulations it says have impacted the launch of its new audiobooks business. The streaming giant says that Apple will not allow Spotify to explain to users where and how to buy an audiobook or list the cost of the book and will not let the company send emails directing users to purchase the book. Spotify launched its audiobooks business in late September. More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify Hits 195 Million Paid Subscribers, Exceeds Monthly Active Users ExpectationsApple TV+ Hikes Subscription Price For First Time, Will Now Cost $6.99 Per MonthTaylor Swift...
This Kid Hid An Apple Core "Underneath" (Underneath WHAT?!), And It's Inspiring Parents To Share Their Own Kids' Mysterious Eating Habits
"2-year-old once created an entire checkerboard out of sliced cheese that he stuck onto the window in our living room." —@KLM19464
Comments / 0