Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foodgps.com
Healdsburg Food + Drinks Worth Seeking
Healdsburg is a scenic Sonoma County town located along Russian River that often infirm entrepreneur Harmon Heald established in 1857 after making a highly questionable land grab. Russian River Valley AVA was established in 1983 and has become one of California’s most decorated wine regions. Area tasting rooms have become popular for vinophiles at vineyards and in-town. Chefs also utilize prized produce and proteins from nearby farms and ranches. Local, seasonal ingredients have long been a baseline at Healdsburg restaurants, bakeries, butcher shops, and ice cream parlors. SingleThread is the highest rated restaurant, known for a high-end tasting menu and five guest rooms. The town’s flavors extend far beyond this luxury destination. Learn about 7 other Healdsburg food and drink stops worth seeking.
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday
OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
sonomamag.com
Chic New Sonoma Tasting Room Pairs Wine and Art
Amodern boho design studio is how some might describe the chic tasting room at Bannister Wines in downtown Geyserville. Opened in May, the tasting lounge and art gallery is the first brick-and-mortar location for the brand founded by Marty Bannister in 1989. It’s now run by her son, winemaker Brook Bannister.
sonomamag.com
A Day in the Life of a Sonoma Winemaker at Harvest
“Organization is most of this job; cleaning is the other half,” jokes winemaker Vanessa Wong of Peay Vineyards. Her office exposes the truth: There are stacks of thick binders with meticulously coded tabs, color-patterned charts, and towers of sticky notes and logbooks tracking the infinite, minute details of winemaking, from press fractions to punchdown schedules to fermentation temperatures.
pioneerpublishers.com
Longport sails into Concord with fine seafood dining
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 21, 2022) — With the recent closing of Scott’s, Yankee Pier and EMC, local white tablecloth seafood restaurants have found themselves on the endangered species list. Thankfully, the long-standing Walnut Creek Yacht Club has a compatriot with the newly opened Longport Fish Co. in Concord.
northbaybiz.com
Twenty Years of Dining, Willi-Style
Willi’s Wine Bar recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on the cusp of the fifth anniversary of the fire that destroyed its original location, which was lost in the October 2017 Tubbs fire. The beloved roadhouse was the first of Mark and Terri Stark’s seven, highly-awarded restaurants in Sonoma County. The James Beard Award-nominated husband-wife restaurateurs recognized the milestone by inviting guests to share their favorite memories and photos of Willi’s Wine Bar over the years via the restaurant’s social media platform in August. A drawing was held to select 20 submitters (and their guests) to join a friends and family anniversary party held at the restaurant.
Where To Eat Near Fisherman's Wharf
Fisherman's Wharf is generally full of mediocre food, tourists, and stores with High! From SF shot glasses and cable car magnets. If you live in the city, you’ve probably been avoiding coming here. But eventually you’ll need to take your cousin visiting from Phoenix to gawk at the sea lions at Pier 39, and then devour a chocolate sundae over in Ghirardelli Square. When these things happen, don’t panic. This guide has a handful of places for eating and drinking nearby.
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
sfstandard.com
Seven Must-Do Fall Hikes in the SF Bay Area
Autumn is one of the best times of year to hike near San Francisco. What the region lacks in terms of extensive fall foliage, it makes up for in clear skies and pleasant—even warm— temperatures. Few people know the best hikes of the season as well as Jane...
National Saving Senior Dogs Week: Meet the Bay Area dogs available for adoption
(KRON) — Alice Mayn with Lily’s Legacy Senior Dog Sanctuary in Petaluma joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to introduce us to some lovable senior dogs looking for their FURever homes.
sfarchdiocese.org
Camino de Sonoma: An ecumenical walk through history and Northern California
For years, people have walked the so-called California Missions Trail, which ends at Mission San Francisco Solano, the northernmost of the state’s Franciscan missions and the last one built. Now, there’s a new trail picking up where the old trail ends – both literally and symbolically. The...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County airport readies to open new terminal, launch Palm Springs flights
Next month, Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport plans to open its new terminal, as well as begin service to Palm Springs. “It’s been a long-sought-after destination,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said Thursday. Nonstop service between Palm Springs and the Santa Rosa facility by Avelo Airlines starts Nov. 11....
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for the last time.
theeastcountygazette.com
The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Most Popular City San Francisco
San Francisco is a fantastic metropolis that overflows with conveniences and entertainment options. People, restaurants, and nightlife spots come in all shapes and sizes. With every sizable metropolis, some locations are more secure than others. Dishonest people and bad actors indeed coexist in any community, but some regions seem to have a higher concentration of both, making it less safe to live in or visit.
Massive fire breaks out at closed restaurant in Bay Area strip mall
The walls and roof collapsed of a boarded-up restaurant that caught fire Friday morning in an East Bay strip mall.
Bay Area bakery goes viral, catches celeb's eye for elaborate 'Star Wars' bread
"I will never forget seeing my mom so happy."
Bob's Donuts is expanding outside of the foggy confines of San Francisco for the first time
"Everyone has lifted us up to become who we are."
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
Comments / 0