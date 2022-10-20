California named UFO hotspot, how many have been spotted in Fresno?

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Have you ever seen something strange flying through the sky? If you live in California, chances are the answer is yes.

California has been named the best place to spot a UFO, according to a recent report from Travel Lens .

The report said that 15,457 UFOs have been seen in California, with Florida following in second place at 7,790.

Since the early 1950s, over 230 people have claimed to see UFOs in Fresno, according to data from the National UFO Reporting Center.

The latest sighting in Fresno was on June 28, 2022, and was described as two circular-shaped UFOs that were extremely loud . The sighting reportedly lasted for 10 to 12 minutes.

In another sighting from April 11, a person claimed to have seen a ‘black large silent object’ hovering above Fresno.

In January, someone reported seeing red lights flying through the sky near Audubon Drive, claiming they ‘almost looked like stars that formed a disorganized triangle.

In the neighboring city of Clovis, around 50 UFO sightings have been reported.

On August 21, 2022, a person claimed they saw an object that had a ‘ pulsing white light ‘ and flew at an insane speed before vanishing in bright light.

In the south valley, residents of Visalia have had their fair share of sightings over the years, with the latest one reported on April 9, 2022.

The flying object in this sighting was described as a brown or black disk-shaped UFO with bright orange lights .

In Madera, over 50 sightings have been reported, with the earliest in 1956.

So, if you are ever hoping to see a UFO with your own eyes, California may be the best place for you to do so.

